51 Adorable Handmade Etsy Gifts For Babies and Kids

If you are an Etsy-lover or just have a love of all things handmade, you can step away from gifting kids and babies with mainstream toys and give them something a little more personal for the holidays. For all things handmade and personalized, Etsy gifts are the way to go for anything from toys to room decor for kids of all ages.

Scroll through for 51 Etsy gifts perfectly handmade for babies and kids.

Wooden Unicorn Night Light
$84
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Oh, The Places You'll Go Map
$39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Felt Cloud Pillow
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Vintage Growth Chart
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Here Comes the Sun" Beatles Shirt
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Plate
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Butterfly Necklace
$34
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Star Wars Nursery Prints
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wooden Name Blocks
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Dinosaur Tail
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Lego Tray
$39
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Crocheted Video Game Controller
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized US State Wooden Teether
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mermaid Blanket Tail
$70
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Play Tent
$140
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Dinosaur Crayons
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Stuffed Owl
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Crocheted Play Fruit
$70
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Superhero Cape
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Large Wood Castle Playset
$225
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gold Unicorn Horn
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wooden Teething Toy
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Crayon Storage Roll
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Kid Apron
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Cloth Toy Car Travel Roll-Up
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wooden Bowling Set With Engraved Name Pins
$19
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Quiet Toy Car Mat
$54
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Solar System Mobile
$60
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Alphabet Name Sign
$37
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Busy Board
$148
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Woodland Creature Stuffed Toys
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Hooded Fox Cowl
$46
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Baby Spoons
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Unicorn Tooth Fairy Pillow
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Lego Minifigures
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Baby Bracelet
$37
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Cornhole Set
$75
from etsy.com
Buy Now
DIY Family Peg Dolls
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Astronaut Rattle
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pastel Wooden Blocks
$34
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mickey Mouse Placemat
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Green Fuzzy Monster Baby Gift Set
$27
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Outdoor Rocking Chair
$74
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Name Puzzle
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Name Swaddle Blanket
$49
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Train Set
$95
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Tractor Water Bottle
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Name Puzzle Stool
$95
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Handmade Superhero Rag Doll
$89
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Everyday I'm Guzzling" Tee
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Personalized Stuffed Bunny
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gifts For ToddlersGifts For BabiesBaby ShoppingPersonalized GiftsKid ShoppingGifts For KidsParenting Gift GuideEtsyGift GuideHoliday
