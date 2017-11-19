Here Are the 4 Hottest Holiday Home Trends on Etsy This Year

Christmas carols sing the same tune year after year, but that doesn't mean your decor has to stay the same too. Etsy took a look at the holiday home items most popular from its 1.9 million sellers and saw a distinct theme: this year is about making the holidays your own. That means custom decor, personalized gift wrap, and fashion-forward home accents that truly express your personal style. Ahead, we've rounded up Etsy's biggest home trends for 2017 as well as the Etsy products that exemplify them.