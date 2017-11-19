 Skip Nav
Here Are the 4 Hottest Holiday Home Trends on Etsy This Year

Christmas carols sing the same tune year after year, but that doesn't mean your decor has to stay the same too. Etsy took a look at the holiday home items most popular from its 1.9 million sellers and saw a distinct theme: this year is about making the holidays your own. That means custom decor, personalized gift wrap, and fashion-forward home accents that truly express your personal style. Ahead, we've rounded up Etsy's biggest home trends for 2017 as well as the Etsy products that exemplify them.

Decor: Modern Classics
Unlike real mistletoe, the old standby, shoppers can rehang these sleek and contemporary Hand-Painted Wooden Mistletoe Tree Ornaments ($10) year after year for hundreds of kisses to come.
For a contemporary take on Hanukkah decor, shoppers are loving this Modular Wooden Tangram Menorah ($268).
For an on-trend tree option that also allows you to avoid constantly vacuuming up pine needles, Etsy shoppers are opting to purchase an eco-friendly Cardboard Cut-Out Christmas Tree ($122) in lieu of a real one.
Stockings: Sophisticated Upgrades
The trendy banana-leaf print has made its way onto just about every surface over the past year, including these popular Tropical Stockings ($35).
Push the limits of mantel style with these over-the-top Mongolian Faux Fur Stockings ($40). They're cozy yet glam, and Etsy shoppers are scooping them up.
With the popularity of chunky knits on throw blankets and accent pillows, it was only a matter of time before Knitted Christmas Stockings ($82) embraced the cozy style too.
Tablescapes: Dark and Sophisticated
Handmade and personalized items are beloved by style-seeking Etsy users, and this Ceramic and Gold Monogram Napkin Ring ($9) is perfect for an elevated holiday tabletop.
Red and green linens are so 2016. This year, Etsy shoppers are accenting their tabletop with dark and dramatic Softened Linen Napkins ($17).
Gifts: Creative Wrapping
Constellations were a huge trend this Halloween — hello, galaxy jack-o'-lantern! — and they're just as hot for the Winter holidays. Etsy shoppers are making their presents out of this world with Golden Constellation Wrapping Paper ($6).
Wanna know how the hipsters are wrapping their gifts? In these rad Cassette Tape Boxes ($5). They're the perfect example of shoppers moving away from the traditional and toward the fashionable.
Initial Wooden Gift Tags ($1) add an extra little something to gifts and are oh so popular with Etsy shoppers this year. And when they're done embellishing a package, they look great hanging on the tree.
