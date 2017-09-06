 Skip Nav
How Having a (Much) Younger Sibling Changed My Life
23 Sweet and Savory Crockpot Recipes For Fall

Rev up your crockpots! It's officially time for hearty Fall meals — both savory and sweet. Although slow cookers are most commonly used for soups, stews, and hearty casseroles, the crockpot can also be the perfect vehicle for a hot breakfast or a sweetly satisfying dessert.

Read through for 23 slow cooker recipes your family is going to love.

Macaroni and Cheese
Honey Sesame Chicken
Brownies
Greek Potatoes
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Tortellini
Philly Cheesesteaks
Coffee Cake
Tomato Basil Tortellini Soup
Berry Crumble
Chicken Corn Chowder
Lo Mein
Caramelized Upside Down Pear Bread
Beef Chili
3-Cheese Chicken Lasagna
Pumpkin French Toast
Hawaiian Pork Chops
Asian Short Ribs
Pulled Pork
Breakfast Casserole
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Carnitas
Pumpkin Oatmeal
JanellPoulette79360 JanellPoulette79360 2 years

I love my crock pot! I have 40 crock pot freezer recipes. They are 5 to a set that take less than an hour to throw together. http://www.savingyoudinero.com...

Lisa-Horten Lisa-Horten 3 years
Hi everyone-You can easily access all recipes through the links in the text alongside each picture. Bon appetit!
Marissa14968337 Marissa14968337 3 years
While looking at the slide show simply tap the photo and a description with link will appear
JenniferMack1370900939 JenniferMack1370900939 3 years
The pictures look good, but there are no names of the dishes and there are no recipes listed. Overall this is useless
JmohojoMohojo JmohojoMohojo 3 years
Melanie, in the upper right, it says "Previous" and then "1/26" and then "next". It is showing the first recipe of 26, 1/26 and you have to click the Next button to advance to the next slide.I hope that helps.
MelanieSchneider MelanieSchneider 3 years
Pictures look yummy, but can't see any recipes. Tried clicking on the pictures (like you suggest doing on a cell phone), but no luck. Any other advice? Thanks.
