Fall in Love With 24 Autumn Family Portrait Ideas

When I was a kid, the sheer thought of taking a family portrait made me cringe. Getting all dressed up and standing in one place with a frozen smile for extended periods of time was pretty much my least favorite activity. And boy, did my mom love to get her portraits in. Matching outfits, seasonal costumes, humorous poses — my family did it all. Now that I'm older, I appreciate the small moments of photographic torture my mom put me through; looking back at those photos and reminiscing on childhood memories never gets old. In other words, taking a family portrait every once in a while is totally worth it.

Autumn is a time of change, so before the kids grow up too fast, make sure you take a family photo. The colorful leaves and warm tones of the season make it a great time to snap a Kodak moment. The kids may whine and groan a bit, but I guarantee they'll thank you for it later. Check out 24 portrait ideas we have rounded up for the coming months.

Let Them Walk It Out
Keep It to the Kids
Consider Some Props
Take In the View
Roll Out the Pumpkins
Sit It Out
Embrace the Barn
Try a Candid Moment
Free Fall
Stay Grounded
Run With It
Face the Future
Give Them Independence
Explore a Farm
Have a Pumpkin Patch Day
Feed the Ducks
Strike a Pose
Have Mommy and Me Time
Go For a Ride
Go For a Swing
Bring the Boots
Toss Them Up
Start a New Journey
Huddle Up
