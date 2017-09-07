Fall in Love With 24 Autumn Family Portrait Ideas

When I was a kid, the sheer thought of taking a family portrait made me cringe. Getting all dressed up and standing in one place with a frozen smile for extended periods of time was pretty much my least favorite activity. And boy, did my mom love to get her portraits in. Matching outfits, seasonal costumes, humorous poses — my family did it all. Now that I'm older, I appreciate the small moments of photographic torture my mom put me through; looking back at those photos and reminiscing on childhood memories never gets old. In other words, taking a family portrait every once in a while is totally worth it.

Autumn is a time of change, so before the kids grow up too fast, make sure you take a family photo. The colorful leaves and warm tones of the season make it a great time to snap a Kodak moment. The kids may whine and groan a bit, but I guarantee they'll thank you for it later. Check out 24 portrait ideas we have rounded up for the coming months.