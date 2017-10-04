44 Creative Family Dinner Conversation Starters to Get Kids Engaged

Family dinners are arguably the most important part of your child's day. But what your kid eats during this time isn't the only aspect that parents need to consider. Quality conversations are just as important as the healthy meals you work hard to provide. It might be time for a change if you find that your family is stuck in a rut of daily dinners that go something like this:

"How was your day?"

"Fine."

"Did you learn anything new?"

"Not really."

Help your family unit reconnect each night by getting creative with what questions you ask and opting for fresh ways to spark meaningful and imaginative conversations. Here are 44 fun ideas to try at your next meal to get those chats flowing.