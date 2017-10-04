You're Going to Want to Steal This Family's Idea For an Ikea Photo Shoot

For most people, Ikea is the go-to store for everything from furniture you can assemble yourself to practical dishware options. But Amber and Steven Cox from St. Louis saw the Swedish megastore as something more: an awesome place to stage a family photo shoot with their 7-month-old son, Ezra.

Tammi Camp, a photographer at The Lovely Lens Photography and lifelong friend of Amber Cox, explained how they came up with the idea to POPSUGAR: "She and I wanted to do something fun and unique. It was important to her to do a more lifestyle approach, which is what I specialize in. She mentioned how she shops at Ikea, and we knew then that it was the perfect location!"

From playing house in a demo kitchen to tinkering with toys in a makeshift kids' playroom, this family proved home is where the affordable, easy-to-assemble furniture is.