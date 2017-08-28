 Skip Nav
I Went on a Staycation With My Family — Here's What It's Really Like

Earlier this year, when I was in the beginning stages of planning a family vacation, I had this sinking feeling: this is not going to be fun.

I hadn't even settled on a destination yet, but I was already not looking forward to the time off. I don't want to point fingers, but it was my toddler who was to blame.

For my husband and me, the idea of traveling with our young daughter wasn't a thrilling concept. We know plenty of parents who venture the world with their kids strapped to their chests, and more power to them. We also know of families who bring nannies and rent homes and orchestrate a host of other miraculous feats to make it all work seamlessly, but most of those are wildly out of our budget. Our options were mildly bleak: we could go to a place we'd been dying to visit, spend all our disposable income on luggage fees, and stay in a cramped inn, or we could go to a rented cabin somewhere within driving distance that we didn't really care to visit in the first place.

"Should we just not take a vacation this year?" we asked each other.

That felt too depressing, especially considering we hadn't taken a proper one since our little travel companion was born. That's when I remembered a friend of mine who, in her 20s, found herself overloaded with vacation days yet close to broke. Instead of forgoing the time off, she gave herself a staycation to remember.

If it was good enough for her, it certainly was more than acceptable for our young family. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized just how clever an idea it was, given our situation of feeding schedules, naptimes, and semistrict bedtime routines (not to mention a dog we'd no longer have to ask a neighbor to pet-sit). Sure, it might not sound especially adventurous, but when my husband and I weighed the stresses involved in planning a family-friendly getaway vs. those in just staying put, our new plan seemed perfect.

Turns out, it was. But to make sure we made the most of it, we set up some key ground rules. Read on for tips on how to make the most of a staycation and for seven reasons it's just as good an alternative to a vacation . . . if not better.

The Ground Rules What you wouldn't do on a vacation, don't do on a staycation. Outside of an extremely strict Airbnb home-share scenario, you are very likely not going to have to run the dishwasher or mop the floors on vacation. Do your best to limit such housework on a staycation. And, sure, you might think that all that extra time at home means you can catch up on chores — repainting the playroom, fixing a broken window lock, or organizing your closet — and errands, but don't. Even just one trip to the hardware store can mentally remove you from vacation mode, and it can be a snowball effect that leads to an entire day devoted to housekeeping. No cooking. One of the key ways to keep from doing housework is to limit the use of your house. Sure, with kids, it's nice to be able to serve some meals at home, but keep away from the stove as much as possible. Before your staycation begins, stock up on prepared food items at the grocery store and plan to order in delivery or takeout on nights you know you'll be home for dinner. Plan at least two activities for each day. Just because you're working around nap schedules doesn't mean you can't leave home. Make sure you are getting out of the house at least twice each day, even if one is just for a picnic in the local park. For us, we tried to organize one easy activity in the morning — breakfast in a cool neighborhood — and another, longer excursion, like a train ride to the conservatory or a museum visit, in the late afternoon. Some days, she'd sleep in her stroller or in her car seat, so we'd stay out the entire day, but on others we stayed closer to home. Take a day trip if you can. By definition, staycations involve staying put, but our reasoning was, as long as we all ended up at home at the end of each night, where we went during the day was entirely up to us. Once during our time off, we ventured outside state lines and took a day trip to a city we'd long wanted to visit that was a two-hour drive away. It was one of the week's highlights because it offered some of the thrills that come with a vacation — exploring a new area, being out of one's comfort zone — without the anxiety. Now that the logistics are squared away, here's why a staycation can be just as fun as your last family vacation . . .
