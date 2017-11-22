 Skip Nav
11 Brilliant Gifts For Your Fashionable Mom

We all know that hard-working mom who manages to look incredibly cool and stylish while juggling everything that comes with being a parent. How does she do it? We're not so sure we have the answer to that, but we definitely have some gift ideas that will please the most chic mom around. Keep reading to take a look at these enviable picks.

Fraas
Cashmink Classic Scarf
$42 $30.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Fraas Scarves
Anthropologie
Delicate Monogram Necklace
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Necklaces
Sole Society
Lyriq Heeled Ankle Bootie
$99.95
from Sole Society
Buy Now See more Sole Society Boots
Hinge
Women's Ruffle Utility Jacket
$89 $53.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Hinge Jackets
BaubleBar
Ear Adornment Trio Gift Set
$100 $48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Tory Burch
Small Parker Leather Tote - Beige
$268 $179.56
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Duffels & Totes
Anthropologie
Pommed Slide Slippers
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Slippers
LOFT
Lou & Grey Ruffle Off The Shoulder Sweatshirt
$59.50
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Sweaters
Le Specs
Women's Air Heart 51Mm Sunglasses - Black/ Gold
$69
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
$79.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Anthropologie
Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Women's Fashion
