The Simple (and Adorable) Trick 1 Dad Used to Calm His Little Girl's Crying Fit

Stop trying to figure your #wcw out all she really wants is a hug son! #word! #popiando the #wcwwhisperer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 my shorty got sense and logic just sometimes needs to express herself with wordplay that I'm unfamiliar with! 😂😂😂 sometimes these women just need a hug! A post shared by Pop Vazquez (@pop_vazquez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

All it took was a big hug from her father to calm this little girl's crying fit. In a supersweet video uploaded by Popiando Vazquez, 2-year-old Tiara Vazquez appears to be inconsolable as she attempts to explain why she's upset to her dad. "What's wrong?" Popiando, an Uber driver from the Bronx, asks her in the clip. Tiara eventually tells him that she wants "to see Mommy," but the 2-year-old was reportedly upset after her friends told her she was "bad."

"Don't let 'em see you cry, OK?" Popiando told his daughter before giving her a warm embrace to calm her down. And just like that, he's winning over the internet. The heartwarming video has since gone viral and has been viewed on Instagram over 1 million times at press time. "[S]ometimes these women just need a hug!" Popiano captioned the sweet clip. Excuse us while we continue to swoon over all of this adorableness.