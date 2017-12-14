 Skip Nav
These Fixer Upper Fans Secretly Wed at the Silos – and Chip and Joanna's Response Will Floor You
Fixer Upper Fans Have Wedding at the Silos

These Fixer Upper Fans Secretly Wed at the Silos – and Chip and Joanna's Response Will Floor You


The Silos in Waco, TX — aka the stylish headquarters of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines's empire complete with Magnolia Market, a bakery, and more — are a destination for many a Fixer Upper fan. But one couple in particular wanted to do more than shop and eat: they wanted to get married there. Mr. Stacey McNabb told blogger Rachel Teodoro that he and and his longtime love and fellow Fixer Upper fan Lora had a local minister marry them years earlier, but he forgot to file the marriage license so they were not legally husband and wife. Flash forward a few years, and the couple, now living in Texas and frequent visitors to the beautiful Silos complex, realized that it was the perfect place to legalize their union once and for all.

Stacey and Lora contacted Magnolia customer service with the idea and were initially given the green light to have a very small ceremony on the grounds ahead of the Silos' 2016 Christmas concert. They made arrangements for their pastor and several friends to attend, but just two days before the ceremony was to take place, they were informed that Magnolia's CEO (who is also Joanna's dad) had decided that it was too busy to have a wedding at the Silos that weekend.

Undeterred, Stacey hid the news, and the couple proceeded with the ceremony as planned. Just after they were pronounced husband and wife, a Magnolia employee approached them. Stacey braced for the worst; after all, they were there against orders, but the man told them he had texted a picture of their nuptials to Chip. He reported that Chip and Joanna not only wanted to pass along their congratulations, but they also wanted to give them a $1,000 gift certificate to Magnolia Market as a wedding gift!

Check out their adorable wedding pictures ahead, then visit Rachel Teodoro's blog to get all the details of this sweet story, and find out what happened next, including when the couple later ran into Joanna's dad.


Image Source: Stacey McNabb vis RachelTeodoro.com
