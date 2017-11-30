Wiping Your Butt With Santa's Face Is Now Possible, Thanks to This Toilet Paper

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than when you're in the bathroom, right? OK, hear us out. Fizz Creations created a hilarious novelty toilet paper roll that has Christmas jokes and adorable illustrations printed on each sheet. ASOS is selling the rolls for $8, and we think it's totally worth busting our your wallet for (especially if you're potty training a toddler over the holidays!).

One of our favorite jokes printed is: "What do you get when you combine a Christmas tree with an iPad? A pineapple." Get it? That is just the beginning, and the toilet roll comes in a decorative box, too, making it perfect for gift giving. There is literally nothing else for us to do to convince you except let you and your family bask in the glory of the toilet roll.