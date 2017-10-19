 Skip Nav
Parenting Tips and Advice
7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened
Parenting
Why Having a Bossy Girl is a Good Thing
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Dinner Meals Your Toddler Will Actually Eat

There are a few things that toddlers get a bad rap for (and for most of them, it's rightfully so): unpredictable temper tantrums, inexplicably erratic behavior, and finicky tendencies toward food. Sound like anyone residing under your roof? Then we've got a few tricks up our sleeves. While we make no guarantees (see: unpredictable), these 10 easy, approachable recipes are well worth a try and likely to yield some full little bellies. And if not? They're all pretty appealing for Mom and Dad's dinner, too.

Cheesy Chicken Taquitos
Peanut Butter Noodles
Wagon Wheels With Meatballs
Healthy Chicken Potstickers
Beef Noodle Stir-Fry
Chicken Tenders With Greek Yogurt Ranch
Turkey and Zucchini Quinoa Meatballs
Zucchini-Corn Pancakes
Pizza Pockets
Little Ears Pasta With Peas, Mint, and Ricotta
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid-Friendly RecipesToddlers
Little Kids
Showering With Your Child: When Should You Stop?
by Circle-of-Moms-Editors
Toddler Bedtime Routine
Little Kids
Putting a Baby to Bed in 75 Consistent Steps
by Mary Widdicks
Girl Makes Funny Face on Disney World Ride
Parenting
So This Little Girl Was Not Impressed by the Frozen Ride at Disney World
by Murphy Moroney
Desserts That Kids Can Help You Make
Kid-Friendly Recipes
16 Amazing Desserts That Kids Can Help Make — and Devour!
by Alessia Santoro
Kid-Friendly Halloween Dinner
Halloween
Spooktacular Eats: 11 Fun Halloween Dinner Ideas
by Sarah Lipoff
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds