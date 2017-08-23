 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
Dear Breastfeeding Moms, Is It Really That Hard to Cover Up?
Elementary School
Mom Tells Teachers Her Daughter Is "Done" With Homework in Bold Email
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These May Be the Craziest Baby Shower Cakes You'll Ever See

When you think of a baby shower cake, you usually envision pink or blue with perhaps a teddy bear, stroller, or floral motif. Or at least, that's what you'd like to envision. But extreme pregnancy and new-baby-themed cakes are popping up at showers across the country, and sometimes, it's not pretty. Check out 17 cakes that we're pretty sure went just a little bit too far (including ones from Christina Aguilera and Snooki).

NSFW
Ahhh!
Feeling Blue
Sonogram Cake
Kick Back
Whoa, Mama!
Scariest-Ever Hand on Pregnant Belly
Help! I'm Stuck
A Baby Sandwich
Moody Mama
Water Birth
Hello, World!
Special Effects
Ride 'Em, Baby!
Pageant Baby Popping Out of Limbless Body
A Look at Christina's (Sort of) Sweet Treat
Double the Dirty Desserts
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesSnookiBaby ShowersParenting HumorPregnancyCake
Join The Conversation
AurelasRainsong1382721705 AurelasRainsong1382721705 3 years

Cakewrecks has some that are much worse! The blue baby one is pretty disturbing though. What on earth were they thinking?

JennyStrahan JennyStrahan 3 years

half of these I see nothing wrong with... Ive see much worse... the birthing scenes... I get.. but half of these are not bad at all

Nadia24gv Nadia24gv 7 years
I just noticed the title is "Freaky Deaky" lmao! I love saying that!
change-the-earth change-the-earth 7 years
I think they all look pretty coll except baby bump with nails
Fitness Fitness 7 years
The push cake is too much. That would scare anyone out of labor!
kty kty 7 years
definitely gross
Moms Moms 7 years
The "push" cake killed me. So ridiculous:)
MissSushi MissSushi 7 years
I laughed at most of those, lol. Gross
Nostalgia
This Where the Wild Things Are Baby Shower Is Sophisticated Nostalgia
by Lauren Levy
Italian Crockpot Recipes
Food and Activities
9 Italian Crockpot Recipes the Whole Family Will Enjoy
by Rebecca Gruber
Pretty Maternity Photo Ideas
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017
by Lauren Levy
Baby Shower Gift Ideas
Baby Showers
11 Off-Registry Baby Gifts Moms-to-Be Don't Know They Need!
by Katharine Stahl
Best Tasteful Baby Shower Games
Food and Activities
10 Totally Tasteful Baby Shower Games
by Lisa Horten
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds