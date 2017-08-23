These May Be the Craziest Baby Shower Cakes You'll Ever See

When you think of a baby shower cake, you usually envision pink or blue with perhaps a teddy bear, stroller, or floral motif. Or at least, that's what you'd like to envision. But extreme pregnancy and new-baby-themed cakes are popping up at showers across the country, and sometimes, it's not pretty. Check out 17 cakes that we're pretty sure went just a little bit too far (including ones from Christina Aguilera and Snooki).