Target Released This Frozen Advent Calendar, and OMG Your Kids Are Going to Melt For It!

Our obsession with advent calendars keeps going strong, and for a good reason. It's a fun way for kids (and adults) to countdown to Christmas. Children especially love it because they get a little treat on the regular. That's why we totally freaked out when we saw this Disney Frozen Olaf's Frozen Adventure Advent Calendar ($30) for sale at Target. Isn't it spectacular?

The calendar is filled with 25 figurines inspired by the new Frozen holiday short that will be released this season. The captivating illustration on the front includes Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven as well as a big crystal Christmas tree. This fun daily activity will be money well spent. We suggest ordering it online, because there's no doubt it will be flying off the shelves in stores. Score one before Dec. 1 arrives!