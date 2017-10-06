21 Trick-or-Treat Bags Your Kid Can Fill With Candy Year After Year

If like me, you went around on Halloween to collect candy in a pillowcase straight off your bed, you know that it's a completely impractical idea because you too-late realize how weighed down and hard to hold it is when full of sugary treats. To keep your kids from suffering the same trick-or-treating fate of dead arms and spilled candies, we rounded up a bunch of reusable treat bags that your kid can fill to the brim year after year (and their pillowcases will be waiting patiently on their beds, ready to catch their heads as they fall into their Halloween sugar comas).

Scroll through for 21 adorable — and spooky — treat bags, buckets, and totes.

