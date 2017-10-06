 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
21 Trick-or-Treat Bags Your Kid Can Fill With Candy Year After Year

If like me, you went around on Halloween to collect candy in a pillowcase straight off your bed, you know that it's a completely impractical idea because you too-late realize how weighed down and hard to hold it is when full of sugary treats. To keep your kids from suffering the same trick-or-treating fate of dead arms and spilled candies, we rounded up a bunch of reusable treat bags that your kid can fill to the brim year after year (and their pillowcases will be waiting patiently on their beds, ready to catch their heads as they fall into their Halloween sugar comas).

Scroll through for 21 adorable — and spooky — treat bags, buckets, and totes.

Related
The Verdict Is In: These Are the Most Popular Halloween Costumes For Kids in 2017

Personalized Halloween Loot Bag
$25
Buy Now
Sugar Skull Felt Bucket
$13
Buy Now
Monogrammed Pumpkin Tote
$35
Buy Now
Pumpkin Pillowcase Tote
$7
Buy Now
Personalized Striped Shopper
$14
Buy Now
Treat Yo Self Tote
$16
Buy Now
Frankenstein's Monster Bucket Tote
$25
Buy Now
Trick-or-Treat Tote
$11
Buy Now
Black Tulle Bucket
$18
Buy Now
"This Bag of Treats Belongs to . . . " Personalized Tote
$15
Buy Now
Captain America Loot and Scoop Treat Bag
$10
Buy Now
Vampire Pumpkin Plush Bucket
$25
Buy Now
Skull and Crossbones Glow-in-the-Dark Tote
$19
Buy Now
Kitty Felt Tote
$13
Buy Now
Unicorn Halloween Bag
$13
Buy Now
Knitted Pumpkin Bucket
$10
Buy Now
Personalized Witch Tote
$20
Buy Now
Boo to You Personalized Treat Bucket
$30
Buy Now
Zombie Patrol Drawstring Tote
$25
Buy Now
Skeleton Drawstring Backpack
$10
Buy Now
Pumpkin Drawstring Bucket Bag
$7
Buy Now
Personalized Loot Bag
Sugar Skull Felt Bucket
Monogrammed Pumpkin Tote
Pumpkin Pillowcase Tote
Personalized Striped Shopper
Treat Yo Self Tote
Frankenstein's Monster Bucket Tote
Trick-or-Treat Tote
Black Tulle Bucket
"This Bag of Treats Belongs to . . . " Personalized Tote
Captain America Loot and Scoop Treat Bag
Vampire Pumpkin Plush Bucket
Skull and Crossbones Glow-in-the-Dark Tote
Kitty Felt Tote
Unicorn Halloween Bag
Knitted Pumpkin Bucket
Personalized Witch Tote
Ghost Treat Bucket
Zombie Patrol Drawstring Tote
Skeleton Drawstring Backpack
Pumpkin Drawstring Bucket Bag
Start Slideshow
Halloween For KidsKid ShoppingTrick Or TreatingTrick-or-TreatingCostumesParentingFallHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
Monogrammed Pumpkin Tote
from
$35
Personalized Striped Shopper
from
$14
Treat Yo Self Tote
from
$16
Frankenstein's Monster Bucket Tote
from
$25
Captain America Loot and Scoop Treat Bag
from
$10
Skull and Crossbones Glow-in-the-Dark Tote
from
$19
Knitted Pumpkin Bucket
from
$10
Skeleton Drawstring Backpack
from
$10
Pumpkin Drawstring Bucket Bag
from
$7
Shop More
Zadro Bath Accessories SHOP MORE
Target
Zadro Z'Fogless Fog Free Collapsible Travel Mirror
from Target
$15.99
Zadro
Tri-Optics 8X/3X/1X Vanity Mirror
from Kohl's
$148.99$73.99
Zadro
Z'FoglessTM Shower Mirror
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$19.99
Zadro
Z' FoglessTM LED Lighted Fog-Free Shower Mirror with LCD Clock
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$29.99
Zadro
AM/FM Shower Radio with Fog Free Mirror and Digital Clock
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$19.99
Target Kids Lighting SHOP MORE
Boon
GLEAM Projecting Nightlight & Flashlight
from Target
$39.99
Target
Tsum Tsum® Table Lamp
from Target
$19.99
Target
Pillowfort PLAY Light Up Wall Décor
from Target
$34.99$33.24
Target
Pillowfort Cinema Light Box
from Target
$19.99
Peppa Pig
Table Lamp - Pink
from Target
$19.99
BuySeasons Costumes & Dress-Up SHOP MORE
BuySeasons
Magic Hat Rabbit 4-pc. Dress Up Costume
from JCPenney
$38.99
BuySeasons
Harry Potter Deluxe Harry Potter Dress Up Costume
from JCPenney
$38.99
BuySeasons
Star Wars Episode VII - Classic Kylo Ren Costume
from JCPenney
$28.99
BuySeasons
Avengers Assemble Hulk 2-pc. Marvel Dress Up Costume
from JCPenney
$34.99
BuySeasons
Marvels Captain America Civil War Iron Man 3-pc. Marvel Dress Up Costume
from JCPenney
$39.99
Target Kids Lighting AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mommasociety
liketoknow.it.home
destinationnursery
11magnolialane
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds