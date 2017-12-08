34 Elf on the Shelf Ideas That Will Make You and the Kids LOL

If we're being honest, setting up our kids' Elf on the Shelf dolls can get a bit grating after the first few days of December. It's one thing to have to remember to set them up every night before bed, but it's a whole other thing to have to think of creative ideas that won't feel boring or disappoint the kids when they wake up and go looking for their elf.

To keep things fun for both you and your kiddos, check out some of these hilarious Elf on the Shelf ideas that will help get you through to Christmas with the whole family giggling.