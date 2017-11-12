16 Hysterical Gifts For Moms Who Are So Damn Good at Being Bad

Thanks in part to Bad Moms and its recent sequel Bad Moms Christmas, real-life bad moms everywhere are rejoicing and uniting. Ahead of the holidays, we put together some of our favorite gifts for self-proclaimed bad moms. What might that entail? Well, we've got pineapple-shaped shot glasses, a snarky sleep mask, and a laundry hamper that keeps it real. If you have a bad — or badass — mom on your holiday shopping list, browse our recommendations ahead.