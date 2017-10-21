 Skip Nav
Parenting
Why You Should Think Twice Before Judging "Big Kids" Trick-or-Treating
Silly Halloween Costumes For Parents With a Sense of Humor

Halloween can be just as fun for parents as it is for the kids — especially when they get a major laugh out of their little one's costume. For some parents with a fantastic sense of humor, picking out a standard animal or movie character kids' costume just won't do. Instead, they use this night as an excuse to combine their creativity with their little one in order to make others laugh. From an epic fart cloud to a spot-on Mr. Clean, these are the funniest children's costumes for parents who certainly know how to express their sense of humor.

Here For the BOObies Onesie
Mr. Clean
A Baby Burrito
Dr. Evil and Mini Me
Babies For Bernie
Don't Scare Me Onesie
An Old Couple
