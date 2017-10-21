Silly Halloween Costumes For Parents With a Sense of Humor

Halloween can be just as fun for parents as it is for the kids — especially when they get a major laugh out of their little one's costume. For some parents with a fantastic sense of humor, picking out a standard animal or movie character kids' costume just won't do. Instead, they use this night as an excuse to combine their creativity with their little one in order to make others laugh. From an epic fart cloud to a spot-on Mr. Clean, these are the funniest children's costumes for parents who certainly know how to express their sense of humor.