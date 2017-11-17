Every Badass Mom Will Get a Chuckle Out of These Mrs. Claus Cards

Finally, a festive set of Christmas cards that will have you saying, "Santa, who"? The brilliant Mrs. C holiday card collection takes pop culture puns to the next level, re-packaging Mrs. Claus as a hilariously relatable feminist we can get behind. The letterpress cards are the perfect thing to send to anyone who appreciates the tradition of a beautiful holiday greeting with the added bonus of a good laugh. Available to purchase individually or in packs of five or 10, we can't think of a better card to accompany this "Merry F*cking Christmas" wrapping paper. 'Tis the season to be sarcastically jolly!