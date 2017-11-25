 Skip Nav
27 Baby Gifts That'll Make New Parents LOL

If you have a reputation to uphold as the most creative, innovative gift giver of your crew, the arrival of a new baby or their first holiday season are not occasions that you want to slack on. Skip the safety zone of pink and blue blankets and teddy bears, and opt instead for one of these statement-making fun finds that the recipients will want to tell everyone they know about. Sure, they're sleep deprived, so they make an easy audience, but we can pretty much guarantee laughs when new moms and dads open any one of these 27 baby gifts.

Sh*t Just Got Real Baby Blanket
$40
from covetedthings.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Decor
Taco Dreams Mobile
$48
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Zero Fox Given Set
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Our Precious Pooper First Year Journal
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
shoptiques.com Desktop Books
Akashic Books Go To Sleep Book
$14
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Desktop Books
Guzzling Bottles Baby Onesie
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mom Wood Teething Rattle
$19
from finnandemma.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Tortilla Baby
$48
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Under the Nile
Fresh Organic Fruit Basket
$36
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Under the Nile Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
The SH!T No One Tells You: A Guide to Surviving Your Baby's First Year
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Bibs & Burp Cloths
Blank Canvas Bib
$18
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bibs & Burp Cloths
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Baby Mermaid Tail
$30
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Player 3 Babysuit
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Taco Booties
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
No Sleep Till Brooklyn Lyric Onesie
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Baby Pacifiers & Soothers
MustachifierTM The Gentleman Mustache Pacifier
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Baby Pacifiers & Soothers
Bi-Curious George: An Unauthorized Parody
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
I'm Over It Baby Onesie
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
GamaGo's Rise and Shine Sippy Cup
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bottle of the House White Onesie
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
