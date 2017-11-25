27 Baby Gifts That'll Make New Parents LOL

If you have a reputation to uphold as the most creative, innovative gift giver of your crew, the arrival of a new baby or their first holiday season are not occasions that you want to slack on. Skip the safety zone of pink and blue blankets and teddy bears, and opt instead for one of these statement-making fun finds that the recipients will want to tell everyone they know about. Sure, they're sleep deprived, so they make an easy audience, but we can pretty much guarantee laughs when new moms and dads open any one of these 27 baby gifts.