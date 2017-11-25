Funny New Baby Gifts
27 Baby Gifts That'll Make New Parents LOL
If you have a reputation to uphold as the most creative, innovative gift giver of your crew, the arrival of a new baby or their first holiday season are not occasions that you want to slack on. Skip the safety zone of pink and blue blankets and teddy bears, and opt instead for one of these statement-making fun finds that the recipients will want to tell everyone they know about. Sure, they're sleep deprived, so they make an easy audience, but we can pretty much guarantee laughs when new moms and dads open any one of these 27 baby gifts.
Akashic Books Go To Sleep Book
$14
from shoptiques.com
Tortilla Baby
$48
Fresh Organic Fruit Basket
$36
Blank Canvas Bib
$18
Baby Mermaid Tail
$30
Player 3 Babysuit
$20
Taco Booties
$25
MustachifierTM The Gentleman Mustache Pacifier
$9.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
