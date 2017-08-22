25 Images That Will Make You Feel Better About Your Kids Today

Misery loves company, and there's no better a place for it then when you're having one of those days as a parent. If your kids are pushing you over the edge right now, keep in mind that while your kiddos might be testing the waters, there are other parents going through it too (and perhaps even a bit worse) — and well, let's be honest, that is oddly comforting. I'm not pointing fingers at anyone's child here, because Lord knows my children have done their fair share of destruction and I'm sure even Prince George could do some damage with a royal sharpie.

But if it's a bad day in your mommy world then there's no harm in taking a minute to laugh at a couple of kids who've definitely pushed their parents to the limit as well.