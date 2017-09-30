19 Sh*tty Things Your Toddler Did That You'll Get a Laugh Out of One Day

Toddlers are the best and worst age group. They are affectionate, free-spirited, and adventurous but also messy, sticky, and wild. As your little one starts to push his or her boundaries and explore their world, they often do things that test their parents' patience and leave Mom or Dad silently counting to three in an attempt to keep calm. The plus side of these terrible toddler antics is that as frustrating as they are in the present, they make for some pretty great stories years down the line.

These are some of the ways little ones troll their parents that with time will become a laughable memory in the future.