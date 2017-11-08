After Waving to the Same Kids Every Week, 2 Garbage Men Received a Heartbreaking Note

 Skip Nav
Thursdays were a very special day for the Evenson family because it was the day the garbage men came, but once their 3-year-old daughter Rosie was diagnosed with cancer, their schedules inevitably changed. Over the last year or so, Angie Evenson's three daughters gathered by the window every Thursday and waited for the garbage men to come by to wave hello, and Brandon Olsen and Taylor Fritz eagerly waved back to the girls.

But in November of last year, the men received a note from the family that broke their hearts. The note explained that Rosie had been diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer, and though some of her treatments had been scheduled on Thursdays, the family hadn't forgotten about them.

Olsen was so upset when he read the letter that he knew he had to do something to help. With three children of his own, he couldn't help but sympathize with the Evenson family. "This family forever changed my life — I read the note and was in tears," Olsen told Today. "Being a father, it's scary to think, 'What if it were me in that situation?'"

ADVERTISEMENT

Olsen and Fritz approached their boss at Hometown Sanitation and asked if they could offer the family one of the employee benefits they receive — free trash pick-up service for a year — and the company delivered a letter to the Evenson family, seen below.

"Please accept our gift of free garbage service for you through the end of 2017," the note read. "We know that expenses will add up as you make trips for this needed treatment, and hope that not having this one bill to deal with helps, even if just a little. As parents ourselves, we can only imagine what this is like for you. We want to wish you the best of luck as you fight on and battle through. Best wishes for a successful treatment and recovery. Stay strong, fight hard, stick together."

The letter and kind gift are helping the Evenson family smile and be thankful during such a hard time. The family has started a GoFundMe page to further help with Rosie's treatment expenses.

Image Source: Facebook user Aaron Angie Evenson
