These Overseas Troops Did a Gender Reveal For a Fallen Soldier, and We're Not Crying, You're Crying

WELCOME THE NEWEST FAMILY MEMBER OF THE 82nd!!!!! Christian Michelle Harris 💓💗💖💘💝💞💕. Chris left me my little miracle princess

Britt Harris said that her husband, Chris Harris, was elated to hear that she was pregnant. "When I told him, it was the happiest I'd ever seen him," Harris said in an interview with ABC News. "He was so excited."

But just a week later, after less than one year of marriage, the unthinkable happened: Chris was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) while on tour in Afghanistan.

Harris knew how much her partner loved his unit, often referring to them as his "brothers," so she decided to get them involved in their child's life from the get-go by letting them reveal the gender of her baby, due in March.



"I asked if they'd like to be the first to know the gender, and they were really excited," she said. "I told them I would ship confetti poppers or something and they could be the first to know and feel included."

And while the thought of raising a baby on her own is definitely overwhelming, Harris is more concerned about the soldiers overseas fighting to keep America safe, just like her husband did. "I'm dealing with a lot and grieving, but I got to take off work and go to counseling, but they didn't get to," she said. "I didn't want them to be forgotten over there."