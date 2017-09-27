This Gender Reveal Party Fail Would Be Utterly Hilarious If It Didn't Make the Mom So Upset

It's not what any expecting couple imagines will happen when they hand-deliver a secret envelope to a party store employee with a simple gender-reveal request: if the card states "boy," put blue balloons in the box, and if it reads "girl," put pink ones in.

"We invited 30 friends and family over for a lovely brunch and gender reveal party for our new baby," Joe Krummel wrote on a YouTube caption for a video from their big box-opening reveal of sorts. "It was simple . . . or so we thought!"

Unfortunately for the couple, they handed that card to the wrong person. The video, which first shows a clearly eager mom-to-be, Leela Krummel, kissing her husband before they both open the giant pink-and-blue box, is quickly going viral for what might be the most emotionally confusing few seconds of a pregnant woman's life. As they open the box, instead of pink or blue balloons, a medley of rainbow balloons emerge.

Everyone in the audience laughs, and for a minute, Leela's confusion looks comical . . . until you see her utter devastation for not being able to find out something they'd clearly been anticipating for a long time.

"The whole party was ruined by a party store with an incompetent balloon employee who clearly had no idea what a gender reveal party is," Joe said.

In the end, they found the card and, in anticlimactic fashion, opened it to discover they were having a boy. Sure, it wasn't as cinematic a reveal, but it's just as memorable!