George Clooney Says Fatherhood Causes Him to "Cry 4 Times a Day"

George Clooney, once famous for being America's most eligible bachelor, has certainly seen his life radically change since marrying his wife, Amal, and welcoming twin babies, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017. The father of two shared in an honest interview just how different things are now, while also demonstrating the most typical dad behavior ever — showing off photos of his beautiful babies to anyone who will look with a "Get a load of this!"

While chatting with a reporter from the Daily Mail at the Toronto Film Festival during his first full day away from his kids since their birth, George beamed over a photo of Alexander and Ella that Amal sent over that morning. "He's twice the size she is. He's a moose and she's just this little tiny beautiful thing," he said of his kids, whom he lovingly referred to more than once during the interview as his "two knuckleheads."

Although the actor claimed he knew what he was in for with kids, as he's a godfather to "about 20" of his friends' little ones, he was more surprised about the differences that come with having two babies at once. "It's not just twice as much work, it's more than that," he said. "And it's not even so much work for me, because these two knuckleheads don't even care that I exist right now! All they want to do is eat, so I have nothing to give them except a bottle once in a while and they're happy about that, but it's mostly Amal for them at the moment. I don't even really understand what's going on."

George continued, commenting on the bond Amal shares with their children: "I have such admiration for my wife because she's breastfeeding them and getting about two hours of sleep per interval, and the love they have for her is a sight to see and it's beautiful."

On a more serious note, the 56-year-old actor shared that he knows he's not the youngest father on the block but is going to put everything he can into bringing up good kids: