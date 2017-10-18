 Skip Nav
Parenting Tips and Advice
7 Tips That Make Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave Easier
Affordable Decor
Update Your Nursery or Kid's Room With These 5 Plush Rugs — All Under $50
Little Kids
I Lost My Husband 3 Days After Welcoming Our First Baby

Giada De Laurentiis Grocery Staples

9 Italian Pantry Staples Giada De Laurentiis Uses For Easy Dinners

When Giada De Laurentiis isn't busy filming a Food Network show or writing a new cookbook, she's doing "regular" things — you know, like grocery shopping. The busy mom and Italian guru is no stranger to finding the time for quick weeknight dinners, and she's mastered the art of finding the perfect pantry staples to do so. In a new video on her lifestyle site Giadzy, Giada shared her favorite cooking staples that she always picks up at her local Italian store, and that you can find in some grocery stores and online, too.

Giada takes a tour around the aisles to talk about her go-to ingredients, including her favorite dried pasta, her favorite kind of tomato puree that acts as a "blank canvas" for an easy pomodoro sauce, and the best canned cherry tomatoes to use in a quick tomato sauce, on fish, chicken, pasta, rice, and more. She also shares one of her favorite dessert ideas — sweet cherries in syrup for ice cream. "They also make great gifts," she says. "When I'm done with the jar, I wash it out and I put flowers in it for my bathroom."

Related
Giada De Laurentiis's 20 Most Popular Pasta Recipes You Need in Your Life

Check out the list of Giada's top nine favorites below, and then watch Giada's full shopping video on Giadzy. As Giada says, "Stock up on these essentials, and you'll be ready to throw together an authentically Italian meal in a snap!"

  1. Rustichella d'Abruzzo Orecchiette
  2. Mutti salsa pronto di parmigiano reggiano
  3. Mutti passata (tomato puree)
  4. Mutti pomodorini (cherry tomatoes)
  5. Tutto Calabria crushed hot chili peppers
  6. Amarena Fabbri cherries
  7. Lucini extra virgin olive oil
  8. Paesano extra virgin olive oil
  9. IASA colatura di alici di cetara (anchovy extract)
Image Source: Courtesy Giadzy / Lindsey Galey
Join the conversation
Food NewsGrocery ShoppingItalianGiada De Laurentiis
Cooking Basics
5 Meals Tyler Florence Thinks Every Millennial Should Master
by Erin Cullum
How to Customize Your Starbucks Order
Food News
11 Modifications You Didn't Know You Could Make at Starbucks
by Erin Cullum
Gordon Ramsay's Least Favorite Food
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Reveals the 1 Place You Should Never Eat
by Erin Cullum
Giada De Laurentiis on Cooking For Prince William and Kate
The Royals
The Classic Recipe Giada De Laurentiis Helped Prince William Cook For Kate
by Kelsey Garcia
Giada De Laurentiis Childhood Photo
Giada De Laurentiis
This Adorable Throwback Photo Proves Giada Hasn't Changed Since Elementary School
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds