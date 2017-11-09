 Skip Nav
We Have the Best Gifts For Kids Under 5 — Jump on This Now

Don't let the pressure of toy-buying overwhelm you this year; as long as you start your shopping preparations early, you can avoid the dreaded moment of showing up at the toy store and staring at a pillaged shelf. Whether you have a tiny tot who is on the move and curious about everything or a budding kindergartener who is into challenging games and other building sets, we put together the ultimate gift guide for you. Not to worry. It's all broken down by age to make it easy for you.

Gund
Plush Mermaid Adventure Playset
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Carter's
Elephant Plush Security Blanket
$18
from Kohl's
Melissa & Doug
Toddler Boy's 'Fill & Spill' Sports Bag
$24.99
from Nordstrom
plush Dennis the Triceratops
$25
from melijoe.com
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Unicorn Booties
$26.50
from UncommonGoods
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Care Bears Cheer Bear Stuffed Animal
$28
from The Land of Nod
The Land of Nod Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Milestone Toddler Cards
$24 $9.97
from The Land of Nod
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Play and Go Storage Mat - Road Map
$38
from UncommonGoods
So Many Stars
$11
from amazon.com
Curious George in the Box
$20
from amazon.com
Smoby
BBQ Plancha Play Grill with Accessories
$39.99
from Target
Smoby
Ironing Board Playset
$39.99
from Target
Melissa & Doug
Kids' Nesting & Sorting Garages & Cars Toy
$24.99
from Macy's
Glow-in-the-Dark Tent
$132
from amazon.com
The Land of Nod Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Zebra Rocker
$149
from The Land of Nod
Wishbone Bike
$199
from amazon.com
Rainbow Whirls Pegging Game
$41
from jet.com
Target Pretend Play & Costumes
Disney Princess Belle Musical Tea Party Cart
$47.99
from Target
Fisher-Price
Think & Learn Code-a-pillar
$30.99
from Target
Hape
High Seas Boat Rocker in White/Blue
$99.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Playskool
Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Griffin Rock Firehouse Headquarters
$27.49
from Target
Lite Brite
$15
from amazon.com
Target Stuffed Animals
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station by Spin Master (Edition Varies)
$19.29
from Target
Target Action & Toy Figures
Trolls DreamWorks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
$49
from Target
Target Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
Magna-Tiles® Clear Colors 37 Piece Set
$59.99
from Target
Target Early Learning Toys
Frozen Disney Frozen Boom Box
$20.99
from Target
Janod
Toddler 'Bricolo Redmaster Magnetic Workbench' Play Set
$133.99
from Nordstrom
Gooey Louie
$7
from target.com
Target Toys
Frozen Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle
$53.99
from Target
Hape's Super Moose
$35
from amazon.com
Lightning McQueen's
$36
from target.com
Disney
Moana Singing Feature Doll Set - 11''
$39.95
from shopDisney
Crayola
Silly Scents Marker Maker
$14.99
from Target
Target Toys
Hatchimals Surprise Ligull Hatching Egg w/Surprise Twin by Spin Master
$69.99 $64.99
from Target
Soft Sidekick Giant Dog Stuffed Animal
$119
from landofnod.com
Hot Wheels R/C Star Wars Darth Vader Vehicle
$22
from target.com
NHL Arena
$36
from amazon.com
Mega Bloks Minions Flying Hot Dogs set
$8
from amazon.com
FurReal Friends Torch, My Blazin' Dragon
$63
from walmart.com
Razor Graffiti Chalk Scooter
$33
from amazon.com
Outside the Lines
$18
from amazon.com
