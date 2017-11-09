Gift Guide For Kids Under 5
We Have the Best Gifts For Kids Under 5 — Jump on This Now
Don't let the pressure of toy-buying overwhelm you this year; as long as you start your shopping preparations early, you can avoid the dreaded moment of showing up at the toy store and staring at a pillaged shelf. Whether you have a tiny tot who is on the move and curious about everything or a budding kindergartener who is into challenging games and other building sets, we put together the ultimate gift guide for you. Not to worry. It's all broken down by age to make it easy for you.
Plush Mermaid Adventure Playset
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Elephant Plush Security Blanket
$18
from Kohl's
Toddler Boy's 'Fill & Spill' Sports Bag
$24.99
from Nordstrom
Unicorn Booties
$26.50
from UncommonGoods
Care Bears Cheer Bear Stuffed Animal
$28
Milestone Toddler Cards
$24 $9.97
Play and Go Storage Mat - Road Map
$38
from UncommonGoods
BBQ Plancha Play Grill with Accessories
$39.99
Kids' Nesting & Sorting Garages & Cars Toy
$24.99
from Macy's
Disney Princess Belle Musical Tea Party Cart
$47.99
Think & Learn Code-a-pillar
$30.99
High Seas Boat Rocker in White/Blue
$99.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Griffin Rock Firehouse Headquarters
$27.49
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station by Spin Master (Edition Varies)
$19.29
Trolls DreamWorks Trolls Hug Time Poppy
$49
Magna-Tiles® Clear Colors 37 Piece Set
$59.99
Frozen Disney Frozen Boom Box
$20.99
Toddler 'Bricolo Redmaster Magnetic Workbench' Play Set
$133.99
from Nordstrom
Frozen Disney Frozen Little Kingdom Elsa's Magical Rising Castle
$53.99
Moana Singing Feature Doll Set - 11''
$39.95
from shopDisney
Hatchimals Surprise Ligull Hatching Egg w/Surprise Twin by Spin Master
$69.99 $64.99
