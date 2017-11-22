The Best Gifts For 1-Year-Olds Under $25

Gifts For 1-Year-Olds Under $25
You don't have to spend a fortune to give the 1-year-old in your life the perfect gift, especially seeing as at that age, they can't fully grasp the reasoning behind getting 400 new toys all on one day anyway. To keep holiday gifting special without going overboard, check out some of our absolute favorite toys, games, puzzles, and stuffed animals that are sure to be a hit long into the toddler years.
Grimm's Little Pink Wobbly Stacker
Wooden Block Wagon
$18
Plan Toys Mini Garbage Truck
$15
Bright Beats Dance and Move BeatBo
$29.99 $19.99
T-Rex Stuffed Animal
$13
Go! Go! Smart Animals® Roll & Spin Pet TrainTM
$39.99 $19.99
Owl Sorter
$22.99 $11.99
My First Touch and Feel Puzzle
$13
ezpz Happy Bowl (Grey)
Plan Toys Rainbow Alligator Pull Toy
Toolbox Fill and Spill Toddler Toy With Vibrating Drill (9pc)
$21.49
Plan Toys Oval Xylophone
Make a Face Puzzle Blocks
$16
I Still Live With My Parents Babysuit
$20
Personalized Charley Harper Growth Chart (Flamingo)
$59 $19.97
If I Were a Unicorn Book - Ages 12 Months+
$12.60
from Bloomingdale's
Plan Toys Mini Balancing Cactus
$10
Janod Kubix 40-Piece Block Set
$22
Plan Preschool Clatter Music
$17.99
Byte-Size Personal Laptop Chalkboard
Pantone: Box of Color
$12.95
Care Bears Cheer Bear Stuffed Animal
$28
Milestone Toddler Cards
$24 $9.97
Manhattan Toy Dr. Seuss One Fish Stacking Blocks Toddler Toy
$20.99
Plan Toys Feed a Frog Game
$15
Bamboo Suction Baby Bowl Set
$20
Ball Maze Early Learning Toy
$22.49
Fisher Price Chatter Phone
Teach My Toddler Continents & Animals
$11.59
Deluxe Pounding Bench Toddler Toy
$16.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
