The Best Gifts For 1-Year-Olds Under $25

You don't have to spend a fortune to give the 1-year-old in your life the perfect gift, especially seeing as at that age, they can't fully grasp the reasoning behind getting 400 new toys all on one day anyway. To keep holiday gifting special without going overboard, check out some of our absolute favorite toys, games, puzzles, and stuffed animals that are sure to be a hit long into the toddler years.

The Land of Nod Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
Grimm's Little Pink Wobbly Stacker
$20
from The Land of Nod
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Wooden Block Wagon
$18
from UncommonGoods
The Land of Nod Vehicle Toys
Plan Toys Mini Garbage Truck
$15
from The Land of Nod
The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
Nod Blocks
$29 $9.97
from The Land of Nod
Fisher-Price
Bright Beats Dance and Move BeatBo
$29.99 $19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
T-Rex Stuffed Animal
$13
from The Land of Nod
Vtech
Go! Go! Smart Animals® Roll & Spin Pet TrainTM
$39.99 $19.99
from Buy Buy Baby
The Land of Nod Toys
Alpha Block
$16.95
from The Land of Nod
Plan Toys
Owl Sorter
$22.99 $11.99
from Buy Buy Baby
The Land of Nod Puzzles
My First Touch and Feel Puzzle
$13
from The Land of Nod
The Land of Nod Toys
ezpz Happy Bowl (Grey)
$20
from The Land of Nod
The Land of Nod Toys
Plan Toys Rainbow Alligator Pull Toy
$20
from The Land of Nod
Melissa & Doug
Toolbox Fill and Spill Toddler Toy With Vibrating Drill (9pc)
$21.49
from Target
The Land of Nod Toys
Plan Toys Oval Xylophone
$25
from The Land of Nod
Dennis the Triceratops
$25
from melijoe.com
The Land of Nod Puzzles
Make a Face Puzzle Blocks
$16
from The Land of Nod
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
I Still Live With My Parents Babysuit
$20
from UncommonGoods
The Land of Nod Kids Décor
Personalized Charley Harper Growth Chart (Flamingo)
$59 $19.97
from The Land of Nod
Jellycat
If I Were a Unicorn Book - Ages 12 Months+
$12.60
from Bloomingdale's
The Land of Nod Puzzles
Plan Toys Mini Balancing Cactus
$10
from The Land of Nod
So Many Stars
$11
from amazon.com
The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
Janod Kubix 40-Piece Block Set
$22
from The Land of Nod
Plan Toys
Plan Preschool Clatter Music
$17.99
from Target
The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
Byte-Size Personal Laptop Chalkboard
$25
from The Land of Nod
Curious George in the Box
$20
from amazon.com
The Land of Nod Toys
Pantone: Box of Color
$12.95
from The Land of Nod
Jellycat
Farm Tails Book
$18
from Barneys New York
The Land of Nod Stuffed Animals
Care Bears Cheer Bear Stuffed Animal
$28
from The Land of Nod
soft vehicles
$25
from amazon.com
The Land of Nod Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Milestone Toddler Cards
$24 $9.97
from The Land of Nod
Target Blocks, Stackers & Sorters
Manhattan Toy Dr. Seuss One Fish Stacking Blocks Toddler Toy
$20.99
from Target
The Land of Nod Games & Puzzles
Plan Toys Feed a Frog Game
$15
from The Land of Nod
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Bamboo Suction Baby Bowl Set
$20
from UncommonGoods
The Land of Nod Bricks, Blocks & Building Toys
Hape Play Toaster
$25
from The Land of Nod
Plan Toys
Ball Maze Early Learning Toy
$22.49
from Target
The Land of Nod Toys
Fisher Price Chatter Phone
$20
from The Land of Nod
Target Educational Toys
Teach My Toddler Continents & Animals
$11.59
from Target
Melissa & Doug
Deluxe Pounding Bench Toddler Toy
$16.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
