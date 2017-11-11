 Skip Nav
19 Beyond Useful Gifts For Busy Parents

There's one thing most busy parents really want: a break. But since you can't wrap up relaxing, kid-free time, there are other helpful gifts you can give them that will make their chaotic lives a little bit easier.

Check out these 19 helpful gift ideas that cater to the hectic world of parenthood.

- with additional reporting by Lauren Levy

UncommonGoods Home & Living
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Krups Savoy Turbo 12-cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker
$80
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pinot Noir trio or the holiday Champagne pack
$102
from shop.alit.wine
Buy Now
Knock Knock
Letters to My Mom
$16
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Knock Knock Journals & Planners
iROBOT
Roomba® 980 Wi-Fi® Connected Vacuuming Robot
$899
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more iROBOT Home & Living
Kate Spade Glitter Slim Portable Charger
$60
from katespade.com
Buy Now
Mynt's Cordless Shiatsu Back Neck & Shoulder Massager
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
grocery and meal planner
$16
from papersource.com
Buy Now
Travel Coffee Press
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
printer from Canon
$70
from shop.usa.canon.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Gift Boutique Orbit Selfie Button & Key Finder
$30
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
new Kindle
$290
from target.com
Buy Now
Fitbit
Alta Activity Tracker Wristband
$129.95
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Fitbit Jewelry
Artland
Tea To Go
$28
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Artland Coffee, Tea & Espresso
touchscreen-friendly interchangeable trio set
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
SodaStream
$80
from sodastreamusa.com
Buy Now
De'Longhi
Livenza All-Day Grill
$279.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more De'Longhi Home & Living
