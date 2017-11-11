Gifts For Busy Parents
19 Beyond Useful Gifts For Busy Parents
There's one thing most busy parents really want: a break. But since you can't wrap up relaxing, kid-free time, there are other helpful gifts you can give them that will make their chaotic lives a little bit easier.
Check out these 19 helpful gift ideas that cater to the hectic world of parenthood.
- with additional reporting by Lauren Levy
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
$19.95
Letters to My Mom
$16
Roomba® 980 Wi-Fi® Connected Vacuuming Robot
$899
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Gift Boutique Orbit Selfie Button & Key Finder
$30
from shopbop.com
Livenza All-Day Grill
$279.99
from Bloomingdale's
