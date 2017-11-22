 Skip Nav
12 Amazing Gifts For Kids With Autism

Before the holiday celebrations can really begin, I have the ask myself the one question all moms face every year: "What do the kids want or need?" To be clear, I'm not complaining. I'm very lucky to have a family that wants to spoil my children, especially around the holidays, but it can be really hard to know what to get my son who has autism. Unlike my oldest son, who, by the way, can rattle off loads of gift ideas for himself, my youngest doesn't speak. I usually ask people to make a donation in his name to a charity like Autism Speaks, but I also want him to get presents he can truly enjoy. Keep reading for 12 great gift ideas for kids with autism that I promise will be a hit!

Skywalker Trampolines Round Bouncer Trampoline with Enclosure
$89
from skywalkertrampolines.com
Buy Now
Magic Beadz
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Abilitations 1512739 Inflatable Pea Pod
$76
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Hohner Kids Mini Rainmaker
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Rib-it-Ball
$60
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Platinum Health
$200
from walmart.com
Buy Now
National Autism Resources Teen Gift Set
$48
from nationalautismresources.com
Buy Now
Buddy Talk
$8
from continuumgames.com
Buy Now
Learning Resources Pretend and Play Teaching Cash Register
$50
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Senseez Orange Circle Vibrating Pillow
$31
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Squigglets Sensory Bracelets
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alex Toys Rub a Dub Shaving in the Tub Kit
$10
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
