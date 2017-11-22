12 Amazing Gifts For Kids With Autism

Before the holiday celebrations can really begin, I have the ask myself the one question all moms face every year: "What do the kids want or need?" To be clear, I'm not complaining. I'm very lucky to have a family that wants to spoil my children, especially around the holidays, but it can be really hard to know what to get my son who has autism. Unlike my oldest son, who, by the way, can rattle off loads of gift ideas for himself, my youngest doesn't speak. I usually ask people to make a donation in his name to a charity like Autism Speaks, but I also want him to get presents he can truly enjoy. Keep reading for 12 great gift ideas for kids with autism that I promise will be a hit!