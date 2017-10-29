 Skip Nav
25 Splurge-Worthy Toys Under $100

Sometimes, when your kiddo has been extra good and you're feeling generous, it's nice to be able to treat them to something nice. Whether it's bringing home a fantastic report card, that they've learned to clean up their room without asking, or just because you want to spoil them this holiday season, toys definitely bring a smile to everyone's face. Any one of these fantastic toys (all of which are under $100), will give them something to really cheer about!

Nordstrom Early Learning Toys
Infant Boy's Indigo Jamm Bernie's Number Bus
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Early Learning Toys
Nordstrom Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Infant Indigo Jamm Wood Scooter
$90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Nordstrom Stuffed Animals
Toddler Manhattan Toy Wooden Playful Dino Activity Center
$67.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Stuffed Animals
Melissa & Doug
Toddler Personalized Shopping Cart
$69.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Toys
Schoenhut
Pink 6-String Guitar
$65
from ABC Carpet & Home
Buy Now See more Schoenhut Toys
Nordstrom Games & Puzzles
Toddler Manhattan Toy Wooden Tree Top Adventure Activity Center
$99.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Games & Puzzles
Janod
Toddler 'Confetti' Grand Piano Play Set
$93.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Janod Educational Toys
Imaginext
Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
$99.99 $84.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Imaginext Children's Dolls
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins All-in-One Nursery
$64
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Power Rangers Ninja Steel Lion Fire Fortress Zord
$100
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Magic Fairy Wand Fairy Princess Fern
$60
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Target Educational Toys
Project Mc2 Pixel Purse
$59.99 $54.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Educational Toys
Minnie Mouse Garden Fun Activity Gym
$60
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Zoomer Enchanted Unicorn Interactive Toy
$90
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Nintendo
Super Mario Odyssey Switch
$59.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Nintendo Toys
Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition for Nintendo
$80
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Lego
Infant Boy's Star Wars(TM) Kylo Ren's Tie Fighter - 75179
$79.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lego Toys
WWE Electronic Ultimate Entrance Stage Playset
$90
from walmart.com
Buy Now
MagniBlox's 118-Piece Magnetic Building Blocks
$90
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cars
Step 2 3 Up & Down Kids' Roller Coaster - Lightning McQueen
$89.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Cars Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Nordstrom Games & Puzzles
Handstand Kitchen Pizza Making Kit
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Games & Puzzles
Hape Master Workbench Kid's Wooden Tool Bench
$100
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Toys
Hatchimals® Glittering Garden - Hatching Egg - Interactive Creature - Glitzy Bearakeet - Target Exclusive by Spin Master
$59.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Toys
Baby Alive Super Snacks Snackin' Sara
$52
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Razor Spider-Man RipRider 360
$79
from walmart.com
Buy Now
