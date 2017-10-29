Gifts For Kids Under $100
25 Splurge-Worthy Toys Under $100
Sometimes, when your kiddo has been extra good and you're feeling generous, it's nice to be able to treat them to something nice. Whether it's bringing home a fantastic report card, that they've learned to clean up their room without asking, or just because you want to spoil them this holiday season, toys definitely bring a smile to everyone's face. Any one of these fantastic toys (all of which are under $100), will give them something to really cheer about!
Infant Boy's Indigo Jamm Bernie's Number Bus
$50
Infant Indigo Jamm Wood Scooter
$90
Toddler Manhattan Toy Wooden Playful Dino Activity Center
$67.99
Toddler Personalized Shopping Cart
$69.99
Toddler Manhattan Toy Wooden Tree Top Adventure Activity Center
$99.99
Toddler 'Confetti' Grand Piano Play Set
$93.99
Fisher-Price DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
$99.99 $84.99
Project Mc2 Pixel Purse
$59.99 $54.99
Infant Boy's Star Wars(TM) Kylo Ren's Tie Fighter - 75179
$79.99
Step 2 3 Up & Down Kids' Roller Coaster - Lightning McQueen
$89.99
Handstand Kitchen Pizza Making Kit
$50
Hatchimals® Glittering Garden - Hatching Egg - Interactive Creature - Glitzy Bearakeet - Target Exclusive by Spin Master
$59.99
