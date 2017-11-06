 Skip Nav
Toys Under $50 That You'll Want to Buy Immediately

One of the greatest joys of being a kid is playing with toys. Regardless of age or interests, being set free and allowed to laugh, pretend, and grow with a toy is a simple pleasure. In fact, playing with a favorite toy might be one of your own cherished childhood memories.

Now that we're the ones who buy the toys, and with the holidays fast approaching, it's a good idea to get a head start on all that shopping. Here are 25 toys (all under $50) that will allow children to play like a kid should.

HABA Zookeeper Sorting Box
$35
from habausa.com
Buy Now
Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target High Chairs & Booster Seats
Fisher-Price Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat
$39.99 $29.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target High Chairs & Booster Seats
PicassoTiles Magnet Building Tiles
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Educational Insights
GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope
$38.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Educational Insights Educational Toys
Little Tikes
First Slide in Red/Blue
$34.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Little Tikes Backyard & Garden Play
Paul and the Moon
$35
from habausa.com
Buy Now
Fisher-Price
Little People Surprise & Sounds Home
$27.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Children's Dolls
WowWee Fingerlings Purple Monkey
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Models & Kits
Learning Resources Gears! Robot Factory Building Set
$39.99 $34.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Models & Kits
Sesame Street
Playskool Friends Tickle Me Elmo
$29.99 $19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Sesame Street Educational Toys
Super DC Heroes Wonder Woman Child's Costume
$19
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Lego
City Advent Calendar 2018
$31.09
from Harrods
Buy Now See more Lego Toys
Target Action & Toy Figures
L.O.L. Surprise! Doll- Series 2
$9
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit
$20
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Peppa Pig's Treehouse and George's Fort Playset
$40
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Janod Crazy Rocky Pull Wooden Toy
$39
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Fisher-Price
Laugh and Learn First Words Crawl-along Train
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Educational Toys
Meccano Tech Meccasaur Programmable Robotic Dinosaur Building Set
$40
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Fast Lane Construction Site Playset
$50
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
Bright StartsTM Pop & Giggle Pond Pal in Green
$29.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Toys
Fisher-Price
Tape Recorder
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Pretend Play & Costumes
Jellycat
Infant Boy's Dinosaurs Are Cool Book & Plush Toy
$37.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jellycat Soft & Plush Toys
Melissa & Doug
Toddler Personalized Fire Chief Costume Set
$29.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Melissa & Doug Costumes & Dress-Up
Nordstrom Baby & Toddler Books
Toddler 'Goodnight Little Me' Personalized Book
$34.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Baby & Toddler Books
