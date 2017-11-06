Gifts For Kids Under $50
Toys Under $50 That You'll Want to Buy Immediately
One of the greatest joys of being a kid is playing with toys. Regardless of age or interests, being set free and allowed to laugh, pretend, and grow with a toy is a simple pleasure. In fact, playing with a favorite toy might be one of your own cherished childhood memories.
Now that we're the ones who buy the toys, and with the holidays fast approaching, it's a good idea to get a head start on all that shopping. Here are 25 toys (all under $50) that will allow children to play like a kid should.
Fisher-Price Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat
$39.99 $29.49
GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope
$38.49
First Slide in Red/Blue
$34.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Little People Surprise & Sounds Home
$27.99
Learning Resources Gears! Robot Factory Building Set
$39.99 $34.99
Playskool Friends Tickle Me Elmo
$29.99 $19.99
L.O.L. Surprise! Doll- Series 2
$9
Laugh and Learn First Words Crawl-along Train
$29.99
Bright StartsTM Pop & Giggle Pond Pal in Green
$29.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Infant Boy's Dinosaurs Are Cool Book & Plush Toy
$37.50
Toddler Personalized Fire Chief Costume Set
$29.99
Toddler 'Goodnight Little Me' Personalized Book
$34.95
