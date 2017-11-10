 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Gifts That Won't Fit Under the Tree But Are Going to Be Huge Hits

They say that bigger isn't necessarily always better, especially when it comes to gifts, but in some cases bigger is totally better. Some of the best gifts for kids this year may be too big to slide underneath the Christmas tree — and are probably going to be weird to wrap — but are bound to be one of their favorites. Whatever your child is into — gaming, arts and crafts, pretend play, or outdoor play — there's a special gift you can get them that may not be wrapped in a neat package directly under the tree on Christmas morning, but can be put together or set up in advance to guarantee instant holiday playtime.

Scroll through for 21 large gifts for kids of all ages.

Related
The Best Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old
Janod Green Market Grocery
$110
from barnesandnoble.com
Buy Now
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
$84
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Slackers 100 Ft Zipline Night Riderz Kit
$180
from fatbraintoys.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kids Décor
Ice Cream Truck Playhouse
$69
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids Décor
Cat Faux-Fur Beanbag
$139
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
Step2
WonderBall Fun Playhouse
$99.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Step2 Backyard & Garden Play
Nursery Unicorn Faux Fur Plush Rocker
$169
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Barbie Hello Dreamhouse
$300
from target.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers
Sand & Water Table
$399
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers
HugglePod Hanging Chair
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Radio Flyer Big Red Classic Wagon
$130
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Power Wheels Thomas the Train Thomas With Track
$125
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Land of Nod Arts & Crafts Toys
Artsy Easel
$149
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Arts & Crafts Toys
Disney Minnie Mouse Hot Rod Coupe
$350
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Step2 Grand Luxe Kitchen
$290
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Step2 Double Play Kickback Soccer Goal and Pitch
$40
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Ivory Sherpa Got Game Chair
$400
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
Personalized Woodwork Bench
$129
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Step2
Hot Wheels Extreme Thrill Coaster
$329.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Step2 Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
The Land of Nod Backyard & Garden Play
Jetaire Camper Playhouse
$249 $198.97
from The Land of Nod
Buy Now See more The Land of Nod Backyard & Garden Play
Little Tikes Climb n Slide Trampoline
$270
from toysrus.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Power Wheels Batman Dune Racer
$314
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys
Ellington Dollhouse
$399
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Janod Green Market Grocery
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
Slackers Zipline Night Riderz Kit
Ice Cream Truck Playhouse
Cat Faux-Fur Beanbag
Step2 WonderBall Fun Playhouse
Nursery Unicorn Faux Fur Plush Rocker
Barbie Hello Dreamhouse
Sand and Surf Play Table
HugglePod Hanging Chair
Radio Flyer Big Red Classic Wagon
Power Wheels Thomas the Train Thomas With Track
Artsy Easel
Disney Minnie Mouse Hot Rod Coupe
Step2 Grand Luxe Kitchen
Step2 Double Play Kickback Soccer Goal and Pitch
Ivory Sherpa Got Game Chair
Personalized Woodwork Bench
Hot Wheels Extreme Thrill Coaster
Jetaire Camper Playhouse
Little Tikes Climb n Slide Trampoline
Power Wheels Batman Dune Racer
Ellington Dollhouse
Start Slideshow
Gifts For TeensGifts For ToddlersLuxury GiftsGifts For KidsParenting Gift GuideGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Janod Green Market Grocery
from barnesandnoble.com
$110
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme
from amazon.com
$84
Slackers 100 Ft Zipline Night Riderz Kit
from fatbraintoys.com
$180
UncommonGoods
Ice Cream Truck Playhouse
from UncommonGoods
$69
Cat Faux-Fur Beanbag
from pbteen.com
$139
Step2
WonderBall Fun Playhouse
from Target
$99.99
Nursery Unicorn Faux Fur Plush Rocker
from potterybarnkids.com
$169
Barbie Hello Dreamhouse
from target.com
$300
The Land of Nod
Sand & Water Table
from The Land of Nod
$399
HugglePod Hanging Chair
from amazon.com
$60
Radio Flyer Big Red Classic Wagon
from amazon.com
$130
Power Wheels Thomas the Train Thomas With Track
from amazon.com
$125
The Land of Nod
Artsy Easel
from The Land of Nod
$149
Disney Minnie Mouse Hot Rod Coupe
from toysrus.com
$350
Step2 Grand Luxe Kitchen
from toysrus.com
$290
Step2 Double Play Kickback Soccer Goal and Pitch
from toysrus.com
$40
Ivory Sherpa Got Game Chair
from pbteen.com
$400
Personalized Woodwork Bench
from potterybarnkids.com
$129
Step2
Hot Wheels Extreme Thrill Coaster
from Target
$329.99
The Land of Nod
Jetaire Camper Playhouse
from The Land of Nod
$249$198.97
Little Tikes Climb n Slide Trampoline
from toysrus.com
$270
Kohl's
Power Wheels Batman Dune Racer
from Kohl's
$314
Ellington Dollhouse
from potterybarnkids.com
$399
Shop More
Kohl's Bikes & Ride-Ons Toys SHOP MORE
Kohl's
National Products Mercedes Benz E550 Ride-On
from Kohl's
$279.99
Plasmart
PlasmaCar
from Kohl's
$69.99$62.99
Kohl's
Kid motorz Mercedes Benz S63 6V Ride-On by Kid Motorz
from Kohl's
$249.99$237.49
Mercedes Benz
Youth GLK 300 Powered Ride-On Car
from Kohl's
$349.99$332.49
Kohl's
Knex Mario Kart 8 Mario Bike Building Set by K'Nex
from Kohl's
$16.99
Step2 Backyard & Garden Play SHOP MORE
Step2
Naturally Playful Adventure Lodge Play Center with Glider
from Target
$999.99
Step2
Play Up Double Slide and Climber
from Target
$305.99
Step2
Naturally Playful Lookout Treehouse 57.5"x25"x66.5"
from Target
$97.99
Step2
Naturally Playful Welcome Home Playhouse
from Target
$579.99
Step2
Sandbox Splash n' Scoop Bay
from Target
$42.49
The Land of Nod Arts & Crafts Toys SHOP MORE
The Land of Nod
Fingernail Friends at the Zoo
from The Land of Nod
$5
The Land of Nod
Little Paint Pods Watercolor
from The Land of Nod
$8
The Land of Nod
String Along Deluxe Bead Kit
from The Land of Nod
$39$29.97
The Land of Nod
Splat Mat
from The Land of Nod
$29
The Land of Nod
Seedling Magical Hero Dress Up Cape
from The Land of Nod
$30
The Land of Nod Kids Desks, Chairs & Rockers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mrscocowyse
mrscocowyse
diffmiller
bornonfifth
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds