32 Gifts For Amazing Moms Who Deserve a Break
Like every other time of year, certain dedicated moms spend the holidays focused on everyone but themselves. These overworked, overtired, and incredibly thoughtful ladies deserve a break, and although that isn't something you can wrap with a bow, there are other gifts you can pamper them with that will fit beneath their tree. Whether it's a helpful present to make their life a little bit easier or a luxurious gift with the sole purpose of making them feel spoiled, check out these 32 gifts for the amazing mamas who deserve to be indulged for a change.
Self Chilling Wine Glasses - Set of 2
$50
Cocoa Butter Truffles Bathtub Soaks
$32
True Botanicals Cellular Repair Serum, Renew
$140
from Goop
Letters to My Mom
$16
Bamboo Bed Tray with Folding Legs
$15.79
from Target
Quietcomfort 35 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$329.95
Lavender Spa Neck Roll Pillow
$44
Box of Chocolate Soaps
$28
Pink Champagne Bath Salts by 100g Salt)
$6
from Smallflower
Cherish Spring Bath Affirmations Set
$68 $54.99
Junior Women's 'Heritage' Plaid Infinity Scarf
$24
Fringed Cashmere Throw
$395 $234.50
from Horchow
What I Love About Mom By Me Book
$10
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
Too Cool For School Perfect Day Makeup Fixer Spray Facial Mist
$20
Soothe the Soul Yogi Candles
$28
