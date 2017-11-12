 Skip Nav
32 Gifts For Amazing Moms Who Deserve a Break

Like every other time of year, certain dedicated moms spend the holidays focused on everyone but themselves. These overworked, overtired, and incredibly thoughtful ladies deserve a break, and although that isn't something you can wrap with a bow, there are other gifts you can pamper them with that will fit beneath their tree. Whether it's a helpful present to make their life a little bit easier or a luxurious gift with the sole purpose of making them feel spoiled, check out these 32 gifts for the amazing mamas who deserve to be indulged for a change.

Birdies Wren Slipper
$140
from birdiesslippers.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Wine Glasses
Self Chilling Wine Glasses - Set of 2
$50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Wine Glasses
UncommonGoods Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Cocoa Butter Truffles Bathtub Soaks
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Goop Skin Care
True Botanicals Cellular Repair Serum, Renew
$140
from Goop
Buy Now See more Goop Skin Care
Knock Knock
Letters to My Mom
$16
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Knock Knock Journals & Planners
Wood Bathtub Tray
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mynt Essential Oil Diffuser
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Snow Day Pajamas
$49
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Rose Gold Coup Glass Set of 4
$66
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Lipper
Bamboo Bed Tray with Folding Legs
$15.79
from Target
Buy Now See more Lipper Trays & Platters
Gift Certificate for 1 Blow Out
$45
from thedrybar.com
Buy Now
Mommy Time Out Coffee Mug
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bose
Quietcomfort 35 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$329.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bose Men's Fashion
Diptyque Feuille de Lavande Scented Candle
$64
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Lavender Spa Neck Roll Pillow
$44
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Personalized Wine Bottle Labels For Moms
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Whine Wine Glass
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Box of Chocolate Soaps
$28
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Bath House
Pink Champagne Bath Salts by 100g Salt)
$6
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Bath House Body Cleansers
UncommonGoods Gifts & Sets
Cherish Spring Bath Affirmations Set
$68 $54.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Gifts & Sets
BP
Junior Women's 'Heritage' Plaid Infinity Scarf
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Teen Girls' Clothes
Mr Bubble
Bubbletini Bath Bombs
$10
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Mr Bubble Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Sofia Cashmere
Fringed Cashmere Throw
$395 $234.50
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Sofia Cashmere Throws
Knock Knock
What I Love About Mom By Me Book
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Knock Knock Desktop Books
UGG
Women's Duffield Double Knit Robe
$125
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more UGG Robes
UncommonGoods Vases
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Vases
Nordstrom Face Makeup
Too Cool For School Perfect Day Makeup Fixer Spray Facial Mist
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Face Makeup
UncommonGoods Skin Care
Spa Tower
$50
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Skin Care
Anthropologie
Aldalora Throw Blanket
$128
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Throws
UncommonGoods Candles
Soothe the Soul Yogi Candles
$28
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Candles
Lollia
Hand Cream
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Lollia Beauty Products
Mommy's Time Out Wine Glass
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
