Gifts For Pre-teens
Don't Know What to Get Your Picky Pre-Teen? We've Got You Covered
It can be intimidating to shop for tweens. They're the first to know about all the latest trends, are suddenly tech-savvy, and don't hold back on the honesty.
Luckily, we've rounded up gifts we know they'll love. We have the instant cameras, games, and fashion accessories we know they'll think are cool. We know what fandoms they love and the looks they are totally obsessed with. You can rest easy knowing that the resident preteen in your life will love the gifts you give them above all others.
Read on to find the perfect gift for the kid in your life.
Nowadays Skai Tween Metallic Bomber Jacket
$49.50 $37
from Macy's
The Emily & Meritt Personalized Light Box, Gold
$129 $79
Llama Desk Duster
$15
Women's Superstar Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
$80
from Macy's
Glamspin Lip Gloss Fidget Spinner
$10
HARRY POTTERTM Glasses Ring Wrap
$28
from Alex and Ani
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
Bluetooth Headphones, White/Gold Dot
$79 $50
Mini Instax Glitter Picture Frame
$6
HARRY POTTER & Expecto Patronum Pillow Cover
$40
Kan Jam Illuminate Glow Game Set
$60
from Target
FOREVER 21 girls Girls Mermaid Squad Tee (Kids)
$8
from Forever 21
Ticket Stub Diary
$12
Balloon Dog Nightlight
$25
Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from Anthropologie
Harry Potter & Tumbler, Slytherin &
$25
