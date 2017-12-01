Don't Know What to Get Your Picky Pre-Teen? We've Got You Covered

It can be intimidating to shop for tweens. They're the first to know about all the latest trends, are suddenly tech-savvy, and don't hold back on the honesty.

Luckily, we've rounded up gifts we know they'll love. We have the instant cameras, games, and fashion accessories we know they'll think are cool. We know what fandoms they love and the looks they are totally obsessed with. You can rest easy knowing that the resident preteen in your life will love the gifts you give them above all others.

Read on to find the perfect gift for the kid in your life.