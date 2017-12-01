 Skip Nav
Don't Know What to Get Your Picky Pre-Teen? We've Got You Covered

It can be intimidating to shop for tweens. They're the first to know about all the latest trends, are suddenly tech-savvy, and don't hold back on the honesty.

Luckily, we've rounded up gifts we know they'll love. We have the instant cameras, games, and fashion accessories we know they'll think are cool. We know what fandoms they love and the looks they are totally obsessed with. You can rest easy knowing that the resident preteen in your life will love the gifts you give them above all others.

Read on to find the perfect gift for the kid in your life.

Wreck This Journal
$10
from target.com
Buy Now
Macy's Girls' Outerwear
Nowadays Skai Tween Metallic Bomber Jacket
$49.50 $37
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Girls' Outerwear
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Personalized Light Box, Gold
$129 $79
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Home & Living
Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter Magical Places & Characters Coloring Book
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Decor
My Cinema Lightbox
$15
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Urban Outfitters
Llama Desk Duster
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desks
Emily & Meritt Black Cat Shape Backpack
$70
from pbteen.com
Buy Now
adidas
Women's Superstar Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
$80
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Urban Outfitters Lip Gloss
Glamspin Lip Gloss Fidget Spinner
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Lip Gloss
Rookie Mag
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Toys 'R' Us
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Alex and Ani
HARRY POTTERTM Glasses Ring Wrap
$28
from Alex and Ani
Buy Now See more Alex and Ani Rings
Urban Outfitters
Unicorn Magic Keyboard Cover
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
Pottery Barn Teen
Bluetooth Headphones, White/Gold Dot
$79 $50
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Decor
Urban Outfitters
Mini Instax Glitter Picture Frame
$6
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Pottery Barn Teen
HARRY POTTER & Expecto Patronum Pillow Cover
$40
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Kids Mattress Pads & Covers
Target Outdoor Sports & Games
Kan Jam Illuminate Glow Game Set
$60
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Outdoor Sports & Games
Forever 21 Girls' Tees
FOREVER 21 girls Girls Mermaid Squad Tee (Kids)
$8
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Girls' Tees
Asos
NEVADA MOON Unicorn Slippers
$23 $18
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Slippers
Chronicle Books
Ticket Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Women's Fashion
UncommonGoods Decor
Balloon Dog Nightlight
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Anthropologie
Golden Heart Portable Charger
$34
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Women's Fashion
Pottery Barn Teen
Harry Potter & Tumbler, Slytherin &
$25
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Home & Living
Forever 21
Plush Panda Hooded Bathrobe
$25
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Bath Robes
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For TeensGift GuideHoliday
