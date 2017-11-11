 Skip Nav
13 Gifts For the Spirited Soccer Mom in Your Life

Being a soccer mom involves running around town, keeping the kids fed, making sure they have all their equipment, and rooting for them from the sidelines. She's a committed and busy part of the team. Show her how much you appreciate her with these gifts that will keep her stylish and make her life easier. From athleisure she can take from the gym to the soccer field to jewelry that will show off her pride, you're bound to find something she'll love.

Zella
Women's Wonder High Waist Leggings
$65
from Nordstrom
BKR
8-Ounce Glass Water Bottle
$28
from Nordstrom
Herschel
'Settlement Mid Volume' Backpack - Black
$60
from Nordstrom
Target Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Luxe by Mr. Bubble® Original Bubbletini Bath Bombs - 7oz
$9
from Target
Signature
Portable Phone Charger
$16
from Asos
Nike
Women's Free Rn 2 Running Shoe
$100 $75
from Nordstrom
Zales
Simulated Birthstone "Soccer Mom" Disc Pendant in Sterling Silver
$59
from Zales
Polaroid
Snap Instant Digital Camera in Pink
$100
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Zella
Women's Revival Hoodie
$89
from Nordstrom
Ray-Ban
Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses - Gold/ Green
$153
from Nordstrom
Etsy Men's Fashion
Etsy Personalized Cooler Chair
$50
from Etsy
Bluefly Bracelets
Non-antique Stipple Finish Brass Soccer Mom Angelica Bangle Bracelet.
$30
from Bluefly
adidas
Women's Trefoil Baseball Cap
$24
from Nordstrom
