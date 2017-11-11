Gifts For Soccer Moms
13 Gifts For the Spirited Soccer Mom in Your Life
Being a soccer mom involves running around town, keeping the kids fed, making sure they have all their equipment, and rooting for them from the sidelines. She's a committed and busy part of the team. Show her how much you appreciate her with these gifts that will keep her stylish and make her life easier. From athleisure she can take from the gym to the soccer field to jewelry that will show off her pride, you're bound to find something she'll love.
'Settlement Mid Volume' Backpack - Black
$60
Luxe by Mr. Bubble® Original Bubbletini Bath Bombs - 7oz
$9
from Target
Simulated Birthstone "Soccer Mom" Disc Pendant in Sterling Silver
$59
from Zales
Snap Instant Digital Camera in Pink
$100
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses - Gold/ Green
$153
Non-antique Stipple Finish Brass Soccer Mom Angelica Bangle Bracelet.
$30
from Bluefly
