The 18 Best Gifts For Working Moms

Working moms might just be the most difficult people to shop for on any holiday list: they're the types who, the minute they decide they want something, they just add it to their to-do list, reprioritize a few less-urgent tasks, and go out and get it for themselves. Still, they are perhaps the most deserving of recipients; burning the figurative candle (scented, of course!) at both ends, they give their all to both their jobs and their families. Sure, she may never have true work-life balance, but you can certainly help her try with one of these gifts perfect for any career-minded mama.