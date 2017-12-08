 Skip Nav
The 18 Best Gifts For Working Moms

Working moms might just be the most difficult people to shop for on any holiday list: they're the types who, the minute they decide they want something, they just add it to their to-do list, reprioritize a few less-urgent tasks, and go out and get it for themselves. Still, they are perhaps the most deserving of recipients; burning the figurative candle (scented, of course!) at both ends, they give their all to both their jobs and their families. Sure, she may never have true work-life balance, but you can certainly help her try with one of these gifts perfect for any career-minded mama.

Smythson
Panama Make It Happen Textured-leather Notebook - Sky blue
$75
from NET-A-PORTER
Buy Now See more Smythson Stationery
Dogeared
Let's Makeup Lil Zip Bag Cosmetic Case
$24
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Dogeared Makeup & Travel Bags
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Travel Cord Roll
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Inspired Women Desk Signs
$28
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Women's Fashion
Ninja Coffee Bar
Ninja Coffee Bar
$160
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pottery Barn Teen
The Emily & Meritt Love Pencil Holder Gold
$49
from PBteen
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Teen Desktop Decor
World Market
Gold iPhone Charger Tassel Keychain
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Key Chains
LUISAVIAROMA Tech Accessories
Taylor May Kwok Headphones
$314
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Tech Accessories
Yeti Rambler Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 30-oz Tumbler
$35
from yeti.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Clocks
Moma Design Store Mini Timebox Clock Speaker
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clocks
Sophie Hulme
SSENSE Exclusive Multicolor Harold Keychain
$170 $71
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Sophie Hulme Key Chains
Gilt Outdoor Umbrellas
MoMA Design Colorwheel Stick Umbrella
$50
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Outdoor Umbrellas
Nordstrom Watches
Michael Michael Kors Bradshaw Access Bracelet Smart Watch, 45Mm
$395 $229
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Watches
Kate Spade
Women's Starbright Owl Leather Card Holder - White
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wallets
Nordstrom Home & Living
Moma Design Store 4-In-1 Travel Adaptor
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living
Shark Robotic Vacuum
Shark Ion connected robotic vacuum
$330
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Ju-Ju-Be
Be Supplied in the Queen of the Nile Pump Tote Bag in Black/White
$124.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Ju-Ju-Be Bottle Feeding Accessories
