This 1-Year-Old Clapping Back at Her Dad Is How We Wish We Handled Confrontation

Father daughter moment about a year ago. They're inseparable but fight like an old couple 😑🙄❤ pic.twitter.com/s86F0C4oC2 — Lotty✨ (@LottyBe_Chillin) May 30, 2017

Wish you were better at confrontation? Take a few pointers from 2-year-old Jordan. The girl's mom, Brittany Lott, filmed the "father-daughter" altercation when Jordan was just 1 year old, but after posting it on Twitter last week, the girl's sassy moves have gone viral.

In the video, dad Ammons Dinkins tells his daughter not to clap her hands at him. Her reply? Clapping her hands while saying, "I don't wanna hear it!" Bold move, baby!

Lott said the two are "inseparable" but that they "fight like an old couple." And by the end of the hilarious minute-long clip, it's clear who's won this round.