This 1-Year-Old Clapping Back at Her Dad Is How We Wish We Handled Confrontation
Babies
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
Kid Books and Music
Read Between the Lines: 10 Classic Kids' Books With Delightfully Subversive Subtext
Food and Activities
33 S'mores Recipes That Will Make Your Kids Go (Graham) Crackers

Girl Argues With Dad Like They're a Couple

This 1-Year-Old Clapping Back at Her Dad Is How We Wish We Handled Confrontation

Wish you were better at confrontation? Take a few pointers from 2-year-old Jordan. The girl's mom, Brittany Lott, filmed the "father-daughter" altercation when Jordan was just 1 year old, but after posting it on Twitter last week, the girl's sassy moves have gone viral.

In the video, dad Ammons Dinkins tells his daughter not to clap her hands at him. Her reply? Clapping her hands while saying, "I don't wanna hear it!" Bold move, baby!

Lott said the two are "inseparable" but that they "fight like an old couple." And by the end of the hilarious minute-long clip, it's clear who's won this round.

