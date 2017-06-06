You'll Fume Over the Reason a Girl Was Disqualified From a Soccer Tournament

Milagros "Mili" Hernandez is an 8-year-old who's already good enough at soccer to be on the 11-year-old team. However, Mili and her all-girl squad, the Azzurri Achurros from Omaha, NE, were disqualified from the finals of a tournament simply because Mili prefers to wear her hair in a short crop, rather than long.

Yes, you read that right. Get ready for your blood to boil, y'all.

After Mili helped her team get to the finals of the tournament, and several hours prior to their last game, Mili's dad, Gerardo Hernandez, was informed over the phone that his daughter's team was disqualified by the Springfield Soccer Club, whose officials insisted Mili was a boy. The 8-year-old was rightfully in shock over this absolute ignorance, and her dad told WOWT 6 News, "She was crying after they told us . . . They made her cry."

The president of the soccer club, Mo Farivari, said that the mistake was first made due to an error on one of Mili's forms, which listed her as a boy. However, because her other forms listed her as a girl and she plays on an all-girl team, Farivari assumed the issue would be straightened out fairly easily. Unfortunately, despite showing up to the game with an insurance card that confirms Mili is, in fact, a girl, Hernandez said the tournament organizers refused to even take a look at it.

Mili believes the organizers' actions to be unfair, as they're judging her completely for her appearance rather than looking at the facts. "When my hair starts to grow I put it short because I've always had short hair," Mili said. "I didn't like my hair long. . . . Just because I look like a boy doesn't mean I am a boy. They don't have a reason to kick the whole club out."

However, the young girl isn't going to stop playing soccer because of this. "There's other tournaments that I can play," she said.

Since Mili's story has made headlines, many have weighed in on the absolute ridiculousness of this scenario, including US soccer stars Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach, who both tweeted in support of the little girl and her soccer dreams.

Hey Mili, we would love to host you at one of our camps @TeamFirstSA . Be you! — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) June 5, 2017

Mili, don't EVER let anyone tell you that you aren't perfect just as you are.i won championships with short hair https://t.co/WlfL3EIPic — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 5, 2017

Wambach also took to Instagram with a video addressed to Mili. "Dear Mili Hernandez, you are amazing in every way," read the caption. "Thank you for teaching us how to be brave and shining a light on something so hurtful."