This 4-Year-Old Girl Donated Her Piggy Bank Money to a Police Officer Battling Cancer

This may just look like an adorable photo of a little girl wearing a police officer uniform, but the reason behind it is even more heartwarming. Four-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch donated her piggy bank money to Officer Kyle Zulauf of the Longmont Police Department, who is currently battling cancer. Officer Zulauf was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year and a half ago, according to Today. The Longmont Police Department in Longmont, CO, has been raising money to help with a surgery the officer needs, and Sidney wanted to make sure to contribute.

Sidney is pictured here with another officer, David Bonday, because she's no stranger to the Longmont Police Department. As a little girl with a big heart, she has made visits on a weekly basis to the department for the past couple years, bringing officers sweet treats and even taking water to an officer directing traffic on a hot day. Sharing a sweet background story along with photos on its Facebook page, the Longmont Police Department wrote, "Many of you will recall Sidney, who made national news when Longmont Police Officer Bonday came to her house to search out and remove monsters in her new home. Today, Sidney was back at the department with a different purpose. She brought the contents of her piggy bank for Officer Bonday to provide to our fundraiser for one of our officers who has been diagnosed with cancer. Words are not available for what this means to us."

The piggy bank donations from Sidney amounted to about $9 in bills and half a bag of change. "It's the nice thing to do," Sidney told Today. Her mother said, "She wanted to save the money for a toy but decided someone needed it more than her."