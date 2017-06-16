 Skip Nav
4-Year-Old's Impassioned Performance of "How Far I'll Go" Is Going Viral
Girl Performing Moana at Preschool Gradutation

Posted by Michelle Neshin on Saturday, June 10, 2017

Michelle Neshin's 4-year-old daughter, Sophia, is going viral for her wholehearted performance of Moana's "How Far I'll Go" at her recent preschool graduation. The little one, who appears in the front of her class, seems to be the most moved of her classmates during the onstage appearance, as she belts out the lyrics and swings her arms around in fits of passion. As Sophia stomps her feet and wipes away tears (seriously, she's so into it), her classmates appear stiff and robotic while they sing in comparison. She 100 percent stole this preschool show — we're just hoping she doesn't peak here and that we get to see more of her awesomeness in the future.

