School's Security Camera Caught an 11-Year-Old's Reaction to Finally Being Adopted

A post shared by Jackie Alexander (@jackiealex) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Tannah Butterfield has been waiting to be adopted by her forever family, along with her little brother and sister, for a while, so when the 11-year-old finally got the news from her school's office manager, Jackie Alexander, it's no surprise that the middle schooler jumped for joy into her arms. Thanks to the school office's security camera, that jump, and the rest of the sweet exchange between Tannah and Jackie, was caught on camera — and is going viral.

In a post to Instagram sharing the security footage, Jackie noted what a wonderful gift it was to be able to give Tannah such amazing news.

"This is pure testament that in a world full of turmoil and strife, there is still light and joy to be found in little everyday moments," she wrote. "A dear family I know has been fighting for as long as I can remember to adopt three of their foster children that attend our school. It's been hard to watch them fight this emotional battle. My love has grown for this family and I have learned so much from them as they have tried to remain positive despite many setbacks."

Jackie, who has grown close to the entire family, shared that Tannah's foster mom, Jennifer Fisher, called her on a Monday morning to deliver the news that the courts were finally allowing them to adopt the three children.

She asked me if I would be sure to tell her sweet girl when she came to my desk for her daily visit. She knew she would want to know right away because she had been so worried. I don't think even I could understand myself what that moment would feel like. Our security cameras caught the moment perfectly. I cry as I type this. In 12 years at this job, this is by far my best moment ever!! To tell a little girl that she gets her family forever takes the cake. I can't even describe that hug . . . and thank heavens her mom doesn't mind that I kissed her a million times, and a million more after the film cuts off.

Having shared this moment with Tannah on Oct. 2, the morning after a shooter took the lives of 58 concertgoers in Las Vegas, NV, Jackie reflected on the bright light this news was in the wake of a dark tragedy: "A moment needed after waking up to another morning of devastating news on TV, but a sweet reminder today that life can be and still is beautiful in spite of it all."