What Everyone Can Learn From This Girl's Assumption That a Stranger Was Royalty

Girl Thinks Stranger Is a Princess

When Steve White was out to dinner for his daughter's birthday, an unexpected stranger approached his table.

"While we are all just enjoying the moment, the little girl runs down to where my daughter was, looks and smiles real big, then runs back to her mom and dad," Steve shared with Frank Somerville's Facebook page.

A few minutes later, the little girl returned, but this time her dad was carrying her and her head was buried in his neck. The man tapped the teenager girl's shoulder and shared that his daughter was convinced that she was a real princess and, although she was too shy to ask, would love to give her a hug. Steve explained that his daughter happily agreed to give the young girl "the biggest" hug, and it brought both tears and cheers to the room.

"That little girl saw just a 'princess' not a black one or white one but simply a princess," he wrote. "Kids don't have hate in them they are taught it."

