 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Glow-in-the-Dark Clothes For Kids

Getting dressed can be a grind when you're a kid. Itchy fabrics, tricky buttons and zippers, all those layers — they can be a struggle for little ones, not to mention their parents, so why not make the process more fun by adding some cool glow-in-the-dark details?

From awesome dinosaurs and monsters to interstellar designs and even a glowing version of one of our favorite kid kicks, the following clothing and accessory finds are sure to appeal to even the pickiest dresser, taking them from simply dressed to totally dazzling. Who's afraid of the dark now?

Related
The Tiniest Baby Sneakers Your Kids Don't Need, but OMG
monster tee
$35
from jcrew.com
Buy Now
Boden
Glow-in-the-dark Space T-shirt
$30
from Boden
Buy Now See more Boden Boys' Tees
Gap
Glow-in-the-dark dino windbuster
$44.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Boys' Outerwear
Carter's
Toddler Boys Dino Glow-In-The-Dark T-Shirt
$13
from Jet.com
Buy Now See more Carter's Boys' Clothing
J.Crew
Boys' long-sleeve glow-in-the-dark "Camosaurus" T-shirt
$34.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Boys' Tees
Hanna Andersson
Star WarsTM Glow In The Dark Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton
$48 $29.99
from Hanna Andersson
Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Boys' Pajamas
Native
Girls Jefferson Glow Sneakers
$40
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Native Girls' Shoes
Nordstrom Boys' Bags
Boy's Sprayground Glow In The Dark Shark Backpack - Black
$80
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Boys' Bags
Gap
Halloween glow-in-the-dark pink monster sleep set
$26.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Girls' Pajamas
space tour tee
$11
from oshkosh.com
Buy Now
Gap
Dino glow-in-the-dark sleep set
$26.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Boys' Pajamas
Target Boys' Tees
Harry Potter Boys' Harry Potter Glow Verbiage Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Black
$8.99 $7
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Boys' Tees
J.Crew
Kids' glow-in-the-dark snaggletooth monster backpack
$59.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Boys' Bags
Nordstrom Boys' Pajamas
Toddler Boy's Mini Boden Glow In The Dark Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Boys' Pajamas
Nordstrom Boys' Underwear & Socks
Toddler Boy's Mini Boden 5-Pack Boxer Briefs
$45
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Boys' Underwear & Socks
Boden
Glow-in-the-dark Dino T-shirt
$30
from Boden
Buy Now See more Boden Boys' Tees
J.Crew Monster Tee
Mini Boden Space T-Shirt
Gap Dino Windbuster
Carter's T-Rex Tee
J.Crew Camosaurus T-Shirt
Hanna Andersson Star Wars Pajamas
Native Glow-in-the-Dark Sneakers
Sprayground Shark Backpack
Gap Monster Pajamas
OshKosh B'Gosh Space Tour Tee
Gap Dino Pajamas
Harry Potter Graphic Tee
J.Crew Snaggletooth Monster Backpack
Mini Boden Airplane Pajamas
Gap PJ Shirt
Mini Boden Boxer Briefs
Mini Boden Dino Tee
Start Slideshow
Halloween For KidsKid ClothesMom ShoppingKid ShoppingLittle KidsGlow In The DarkToddlersHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
monster tee
from jcrew.com
$35
Boden
Glow-in-the-dark Space T-shirt
from Boden
$30
Gap
Glow-in-the-dark dino windbuster
from Gap
$44.95
Carter's
Toddler Boys Dino Glow-In-The-Dark T-Shirt
from Jet.com
$13
J.Crew
Boys' long-sleeve glow-in-the-dark "Camosaurus" T-shirt
from J.Crew
$34.50
Hanna Andersson
Star WarsTM Glow In The Dark Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton
from Hanna Andersson
$48$29.99
Native
Girls Jefferson Glow Sneakers
from Dillard's
$40
Nordstrom
Boy's Sprayground Glow In The Dark Shark Backpack - Black
from Nordstrom
$80
Gap
Halloween glow-in-the-dark pink monster sleep set
from Gap
$26.95
space tour tee
from oshkosh.com
$11
Gap
Dino glow-in-the-dark sleep set
from Gap
$26.95
Target
Harry Potter Boys' Harry Potter Glow Verbiage Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Black
from Target
$8.99$7
J.Crew
Kids' glow-in-the-dark snaggletooth monster backpack
from J.Crew
$59.50
Nordstrom
Toddler Boy's Mini Boden Glow In The Dark Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas
from Nordstrom
$42
Nordstrom
Toddler Boy's Mini Boden 5-Pack Boxer Briefs
from Nordstrom
$45
Boden
Glow-in-the-dark Dino T-shirt
from Boden
$30
Shop More
Gap Girls' Pajamas SHOP MORE
Gap
Halloween glow-in-the-dark bones sleep set
from Gap
$26.95$17
Gap
Halloween glow-in-the-dark bones sleep set
from Gap
$26.95$19
Gap
Halloween cat sleep set
from Gap
$39.95$28
Gap
Joyful candy sleep set
from Gap
$26.95$19
Gap
babyDisney | Disney Baby Sleeping Beauty sleep set
from Gap
$29.95$18
Nordstrom Boys' Bags SHOP MORE
Bixbee
Boy's 'Rocketflyer' Water Resistant Backpack - Blue
from Nordstrom
$29.99
Bixbee
Boy's 'Large Shark Camo' Water Resistant Backpack & Lunchbox - Blue
from Nordstrom
$57.99
Bixbee
Boy's 'Large Dino Camo' Sports Duffel Bag - Green
from Nordstrom
$29.99
Vans
Boy's Old Skool Ii Backpack - Grey
from Nordstrom
$35
Nordstrom
Boy's State Bags Greenpoint Kane Backpack - Green
from Nordstrom
$65
Boden Boys' Tees SHOP MORE
Boden
Spooky Glow T-shirt
from Boden
$30
Boden
Layered Stripe T-shirt
from Boden
$32
Boden
Underwater Logo T-Shirt
from Boden
$25$17.50
Boden
Twin Pack T-shirts
from Boden
$34
Boden
Summer Graphic T-Shirt
from Boden
$29$20.30
Gap Girls' Pajamas AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
seersuckerandsaddles
herheartandhome
pink_peppermint_design
ashleyjgeorge
J.Crew Boys' Tees AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shanachristine
gunnerandlux
sweetsouthernprep
clarkandstone
Nordstrom Boys' Underwear & Socks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sweetsouthernprep
lyndiinthecity
bonjourblissblog
lauraadney
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds