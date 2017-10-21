The Best Glow-in-the-Dark Clothes For Kids

Getting dressed can be a grind when you're a kid. Itchy fabrics, tricky buttons and zippers, all those layers — they can be a struggle for little ones, not to mention their parents, so why not make the process more fun by adding some cool glow-in-the-dark details?

From awesome dinosaurs and monsters to interstellar designs and even a glowing version of one of our favorite kid kicks, the following clothing and accessory finds are sure to appeal to even the pickiest dresser, taking them from simply dressed to totally dazzling. Who's afraid of the dark now?