Glow in the Dark Clothing and Accessories For Kids
The Best Glow-in-the-Dark Clothes For Kids
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Best Glow-in-the-Dark Clothes For Kids
Getting dressed can be a grind when you're a kid. Itchy fabrics, tricky buttons and zippers, all those layers — they can be a struggle for little ones, not to mention their parents, so why not make the process more fun by adding some cool glow-in-the-dark details?
From awesome dinosaurs and monsters to interstellar designs and even a glowing version of one of our favorite kid kicks, the following clothing and accessory finds are sure to appeal to even the pickiest dresser, taking them from simply dressed to totally dazzling. Who's afraid of the dark now?
Toddler Boys Dino Glow-In-The-Dark T-Shirt
$13
from Jet.com
Boys' long-sleeve glow-in-the-dark "Camosaurus" T-shirt
$34.50
from J.Crew
Star WarsTM Glow In The Dark Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton
$48 $29.99
from Hanna Andersson
Boy's Sprayground Glow In The Dark Shark Backpack - Black
$80
Halloween glow-in-the-dark pink monster sleep set
$26.95
Harry Potter Boys' Harry Potter Glow Verbiage Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt - Black
$8.99 $7
from Target
Kids' glow-in-the-dark snaggletooth monster backpack
$59.50
from J.Crew
Toddler Boy's Mini Boden Glow In The Dark Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas
$42
Toddler Boy's Mini Boden 5-Pack Boxer Briefs
$45
0previous images
-14more images