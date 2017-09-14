 Skip Nav
Photography
The Heartbreaking Reason 1 Photographer Took Pictures of These Kids With Down Syndrome
Food and Activities
22 Outdoor Activities Perfect For Fall Weekends
Mother's Day
A Millennial Mom's Thank-You Letter to "the Village"

Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes

Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Cinnamon Glaze

If you have a child who suffers from wheat, dairy, and egg allergies, Halloween can be an especially tough time. Here's a delicious, special Halloween treat that you can whip up for your child without wheat, butter, and milk. Pumpkin, chocolate chips, and cinnamon glaze come together for the perfect Halloween combination that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Use fun, Halloween-colored cupcake liners to make the treat extra festive. If your kid doesn't like chocolate or cinnamon, no problem. This recipe is equally delicious as a pumpkin cupcake with vanilla glaze!

Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Cinnamon Glaze

Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Cinnamon Glaze

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes

Ingredients

  1. For cupcakes:
  2. 1/3 cup oil
  3. 1 cup sugar
  4. 1/4 cup nondairy milk (soy, almond, or rice)
  5. 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  6. 1 1/4 cups Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free All Purpose Baking Flour
  7. 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  8. 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  9. 1/4 teaspoon salt
  10. 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
  11. 1 cup canned pumpkin
  12. 1/2 cup chocolate chips
  1. For glaze:
  2. 1/4 cup brown rice syrup or honey
  3. 1 tablespoon margarine or coconut oil, melted
  4. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  5. Pinch ground cinnamon (optional)

Directions

  1. To make cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners.
  2. Whisk together oil, sugar, nondairy milk, and vanilla. Sift in flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Gently whisk flour mixture until well combined. Fold in pumpkin, but do not overstir or the batter will become gummy. Fold in chocolate chips.
  3. Fill liners two-thirds full. Bake for 24-26 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack to let cool completely.
  4. To make icing: Whisk together rice syrup, margarine, vanilla extract, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Using a fork, drizzle icing atop completely cooled cupcakes.


Information

Category
Desserts, Cupcakes
Yield
12 cupcakes

Join the conversation
Kid-Friendly RecipesGluten FreeCupcakesVeganHalloween
Join The Conversation
Vegan
by Gina Florio
Fall Family Dinner Ideas
Food and Activities
20 Hearty Family Dinner Ideas For Fall
by Lisa Horten
How to Freeze Oatmeal
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
by Jenny Sugar
Best Tempeh Recipes
Healthy Recipes
by Michele Foley
Vegan Breakfasts For Weight Loss
Vegan
Lose Weight With These 50+ Protein-Packed Vegan Breakfasts
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds