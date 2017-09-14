Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Cinnamon Glaze

If you have a child who suffers from wheat, dairy, and egg allergies, Halloween can be an especially tough time. Here's a delicious, special Halloween treat that you can whip up for your child without wheat, butter, and milk. Pumpkin, chocolate chips, and cinnamon glaze come together for the perfect Halloween combination that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Use fun, Halloween-colored cupcake liners to make the treat extra festive. If your kid doesn't like chocolate or cinnamon, no problem. This recipe is equally delicious as a pumpkin cupcake with vanilla glaze!