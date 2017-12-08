Good Christmas Gifts For Mom
Gift Ideas For Mom That Will Get You Crowned "Favorite Child"
She may say she loves everyone equally, but give your mom one or two of these gifts for the holidays and you'll definitely be her favorite child. This time of year is the perfect excuse to spoil her with things you know she wants or needs. So whether it's an ultracomfy robe or a pretty piece of jewelry she's been secretly lusting over, your siblings won't stand a chance when she pulls one of these out from under the tree.
Double Circle Hoop Earrings
$40
The Classic Rose Gold & Grey
$165
from Need Supply Co.
Reclaimed Wood Cookbook Stand
$95
from UncommonGoods
Sasha Samuel Twilight Star Locket Necklace
$310
from shopbop.com
Good Genes Treatment 1 oz.
$105
Ninja Nutri Ninja Pro BL456 Single Serve Blender
$114.99 $79.99
from Macy's
The Sleep Shirt Long Sleep Shirt in White Multi Check
$240
from Goop
McKinley Sunglasses
$185
from shopbop.com
'Chamomile Lavender - Master Bedroom' Candle
$65
