Gift Ideas For Mom That Will Get You Crowned "Favorite Child"
Gift Ideas For Mom That Will Get You Crowned "Favorite Child"

She may say she loves everyone equally, but give your mom one or two of these gifts for the holidays and you'll definitely be her favorite child. This time of year is the perfect excuse to spoil her with things you know she wants or needs. So whether it's an ultracomfy robe or a pretty piece of jewelry she's been secretly lusting over, your siblings won't stand a chance when she pulls one of these out from under the tree.

Halogen
Women's Anita Bootie
$120
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Halogen Boots
Etsy Throws
Chunky Throw Wool blanket
$32
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Throws
Jules Smith Designs
Double Circle Hoop Earrings
$40
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Jules Smith Designs Earrings
Tom Ford
Lips & Boys Collection
$36
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Lipstick
Natori
Women's Plush Velour Robe
$130
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Natori Robes
Need Supply Co. Watches
The Classic Rose Gold & Grey
$165
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Watches
UncommonGoods Cookbooks
Reclaimed Wood Cookbook Stand
$95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cookbooks
J.Crew
Fuzzy slippers
$29.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Slippers
shopbop.com Necklaces
Sasha Samuel Twilight Star Locket Necklace
$310
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Necklaces
Sunday Riley
Good Genes Treatment 1 oz.
$105
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Sunday Riley Skin Care
Macy's Blenders & Juicers
Ninja Nutri Ninja Pro BL456 Single Serve Blender
$114.99 $79.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Blenders & Juicers
Ouai
On My Kit - Colorless
$38
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Ouai Hair Care
Goop Intimates
The Sleep Shirt Long Sleep Shirt in White Multi Check
$240
from Goop
Buy Now See more Goop Intimates
Elizabeth and James
McKinley Sunglasses
$185
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Sunglasses
BP
Women's Ruffle Chenille Sweater
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
Lafco Inc.
'Chamomile Lavender - Master Bedroom' Candle
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lafco Inc. Candles
Fresh
Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask
$92
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Fresh Face Masks
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
