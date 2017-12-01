A New HGTV Special Goes Behind the Scenes of the White House's Dramatic Holiday Transformation





The White House has long wowed with its seasonal decor, but this year spectators were especially curious to see how the Trumps would decorate for their first holiday in office. The First Family's dramatic and over-the-top design, led by FLOTUS Melania, left many jaws on the floor. And HGTV was there to document every inch of extravagant decor.

In White House Christmas 2017, a one-hour special premiering Sunday, December 10, at 6 p.m., designer and home reno star Alison Victoria will lead viewers on a room-by-room tour of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She'll explore this year's theme of "time-honored traditions," help volunteers decorate, check out the Christmas trees, and even sample the sweet treats from the White House's kitchen – including that infamous 350-pound gingerbread house designed to resemble the White House itself.