Boo Bites! 20 Spook-tacular Halloween Cake Pops

Ghosts, spiders, bats, monsters, and werewolves — oh my! The countdown to the spookiest night of the year is officially on. For kids, Halloween is a day filled with costumes, silliness, and candy, but you can add to the sweetness of the holiday with cake pops that celebrate All Hallows' Eve. These 20 spook-tacular bites of cake on a stick are definitely more sweet than spooky, but they're sure to put even bigger smiles on your little monsters' faces.

Source: Love From the Oven and Bakerella
Spider Web Cake Pops
Neon Skeleton Pops
Jack-o'-Lantern Cake Pops
Sparky Cake Pops
Bat-Topped Cupcake Pops
Candy Corn Cake Pops
Pumpkin Brownie Pops
Monster Cake Pops
Eyeball Cake Pops
Jack-o'-Lantern and Ghost Pops
Spider Cake Pops
Trick-or-Treating Ghost Cake Pops
Green Eye Cake Pop
Jack Skellington Cake Pops
Spooky Spider Cake Pops
Frankenstein Cake Pops
Werewolf Cake Pops
Witchin' Cake Pop
Mummy Cake Pops
Black Cat Cake Pops
Halloween For KidsFood And ActivitiesCake PopsHalloween TreatsDessertHalloween
