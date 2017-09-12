Halloween Cake Pops
Boo Bites! 20 Spook-tacular Halloween Cake Pops
Boo Bites! 20 Spook-tacular Halloween Cake Pops
Ghosts, spiders, bats, monsters, and werewolves — oh my! The countdown to the spookiest night of the year is officially on. For kids, Halloween is a day filled with costumes, silliness, and candy, but you can add to the sweetness of the holiday with cake pops that celebrate All Hallows' Eve. These 20 spook-tacular bites of cake on a stick are definitely more sweet than spooky, but they're sure to put even bigger smiles on your little monsters' faces.
Source: Love From the Oven and Bakerella
