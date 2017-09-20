The Cutest Halloween Clothes (Not Costumes!) Your Kids Can Actually Wear All Month

Halloween might officially be only one day, but kids and parents know that it's way more fun to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year all month long. While it might not be appropriate to wear a costume every day of October, no one will "bat" an eye (get it?!) when you start wearing these school- and playground-ready clothes celebrating Halloween weeks before the big day.

Whether you want to rock a cool glow-in-the-dark tee featuring monsters, spiderwebs, and ghosts or a cute and creepy black-cat dress or tee, you'll find the best Halloween duds for kids right here. Start shopping, and let your kids show off their Halloween love long before it's time to trick or treat.